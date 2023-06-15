Intrepid Is Slashing Up To 20% Off Some Of The Best World Trips RN If You Need A Lil’ Adventure

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Intrepid to send you on your dream holiday.

If you’re anything like me, you probably have a million and five TikTok videos of stunning European beach towns saved away as ‘holiday inspo’ right now. If you’re also anything like me, you probably have a chaotic friend group that can’t even manage to coordinate a dinner date at this stage, let alone an overseas holiday.

Well, folks, there’s simply no excuse anymore. The winter chill has blasted Oz, and you’re probably looking as sun-deprived as a Victorian-era child chimney sweep right now. So it’s time to say ta-ta to your boring friends and book your own adventure — which is pretty damn easy (and budget-friendly to do), considering the holiday icons at Intrepid are slashing up to 20% off on a bunch of incredible trips right now.

Intrepid offers a range of small group tours and adventures that cater to any of your interests. Whether you’re looking to explore the Inca trail in Peru with a cute lil’ group of less than 16 or get the lowdown on Morrocco’s most underrated historical locations, Intrepid will have you covered.

During this sale, Intrepid’s slinging up to 20% off trips for travel until December, including faves such as Vietnam, Morocco, Turkiye, & Croatia, as well as a bunch of local Aussie trips too. This deal will end June 23rd, though, so we highly suggest getting your ducks in a row ASAP.

So, if you’re mates are crap at making plans, screw ’em! You’ll make plenty of new friends while wolfing down a delicious banh mi at a street food vendor in Vietnam in no time. 2023 is all about you, baby.

You can head to Intrepid’s website to suss out more tour options and get planning, people!