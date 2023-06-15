Intrepid Is Slashing Up To 20% Off Some Of The Best World Trips RN If You Need A Lil’ Adventure

By

Bianca Davino

Published

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Intrepid to send you on your dream holiday.

If you’re anything like me, you probably have a million and five TikTok videos of stunning European beach towns saved away as ‘holiday inspo’ right now. If you’re also anything like me, you probably have a chaotic friend group that can’t even manage to coordinate a dinner date at this stage, let alone an overseas holiday.

Well, folks, there’s simply no excuse anymore. The winter chill has blasted Oz, and you’re probably looking as sun-deprived as a Victorian-era child chimney sweep right now. So it’s time to say ta-ta to your boring friends and book your own adventure — which is pretty damn easy (and budget-friendly to do), considering the holiday icons at Intrepid are slashing up to 20% off on a bunch of incredible trips right now.

Intrepid offers a range of small group tours and adventures that cater to any of your interests. Whether you’re looking to explore the Inca trail in Peru with a cute lil’ group of less than 16 or get the lowdown on Morrocco’s most underrated historical locations, Intrepid will have you covered.

During this sale, Intrepid’s slinging up to 20% off trips for travel until December, including faves such as Vietnam, Morocco, Turkiye, & Croatia, as well as a bunch of local Aussie trips too. This deal will end June 23rd, though, so we highly suggest getting your ducks in a row ASAP.

So, if you’re mates are crap at making plans, screw ’em! You’ll make plenty of new friends while wolfing down a delicious banh mi at a street food vendor in Vietnam in no time. 2023 is all about you, baby.

You can head to Intrepid’s website to suss out more tour options and get planning, people!

Tags:

,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV