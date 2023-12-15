A UK TikToker Compared Our Rental Market To The Hunger Games And You Can’t Say She’s Wrong

A TikToker from the UK has gone viral for showing the world how cooked Australia’s rental market has become, with her video where she compares her experience of finding a place to live to The Hunger Games. Spoiler alert for renters: the odds are never in your favour.

Australia’s rental market has been given many colourful comparisons by many different people. Some renters would describe it as a crisis, a living hell, or a dumpster fire. Some landlords and real estate agents might say it’s a “perfectly working system, no issues here, and if you change it you’re too Woke.”

However Ellie, a traveller from the UK has described it as being similar to the events of hit book and movie series The Hunger Games, in a video that now has over 400K views.

In the TikTok Ellie shows a staircase packed to the brim with people lined up to inspect a rental property in Sydney. She then gave the video an amusing caption:

“Leaving my district (the UK) to go to the capitol (Australia) to enter the Hunger Games (Sydney’s rental crisis).”

Oh boy, look at all those helpless tributes (renters). Ad to think only one will be the victor.

If we are going to continue Ellie’s metaphor, here’s who I think the other roles are:

Landlords = Capitol viewers/sponsors. Without them there would be nobody to enjoy the Games.

Real estate agents = mentors. There is still so much blood on their hands, even if they act like they can’t do anything.

Politicians = the Gamemakers. Oi, nerds, these games are fucked. Change the rules ASAP or there’ll be a revolution.

Purple Pingers: the Mockingjay. Bless you Jordie van den Berg for giving us hope.

In a video only 10 seconds long, Ellie captures what it is like to look at rental properties in a major city of Australia right now.

People are lined up out the door to even just inspect one home. The image alone is a frightening representation of the huge demand for housing this country faces.

In a study by research company PropTrack it was reported that renters looking at properties in Australia would be paying less money if they purchased the house instead on a third of properties. And yet here we are, forced to purchase

Ellie also shared other TikTok’s documenting her experience with finding a rental in Sydney, where she at one point visited six different properties in one day. One of which had over 70 people viewing it.

When Suzanne Collins penned her incredibly successful dystopian series the idea of a portion of a population being so wealthy and desensitised to the struggles of a majority of the population seemed far-fetched.

But at this point I reckon it’ll be a month until we see landlords start choosing tenants with a Hunger Games model.