It feels like it’s bad news everywhere at the moment, with COVID cases reaching a record high in NSW just in time for Christmas. But in brighter news, cheap flight lords Jetstar have announced a massive flash sale today. What better way to forget your troubles than fly very far away from them?

Jetstar’s Christmas sale is happening right now until Tuesday, and includes a bunch of cheap-ass flights.

Some highlights for you:

Fancy travelling between the two biggest cities in Australia? Sydney to Melbourne tickets are going from $49.

Missing your yearly Bali trip? Tickets to Denpasar from Sydney and Brisbane are going for $149, while Melbourne to Bali will set you back $159.

Melbourne mates keen to visit their anti-vaxxer pals in Byron can do it from $59!

And the highlight for me always, as a basic bitch who loves to shaka, is the Sydney (or Melbourne) to Honolulu tickets for $179. Stick a straw in me and call me a mai tai.

There are loads more cheap flights going in the Jetstar Christmas sale, to basically every Aussie destination you could possibly think of, as well as cheeky cheapies to Phuket and Singapore.

Of course, with COVID still raging around the country and also the world, border restrictions are forever changing, both between Australian states and our international borders.

Before you dive into the Jetstar Christmas sale, we’ve got a how-to guide of current interstate travel right HERE if you’re feeling a bit confused.