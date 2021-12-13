QLD’s borders reopened to Australia today; Tassie’s border opens on Wednesday, and WA has just announced its roadmap to reopening, so is this the matrix or are summer holidays are actually possible??? Pinching myself.

There are, however, still a bunch conditions to enter several states and territories. So if you’re planning a getaway or have been waiting to go home, here’s everything you need to know wrapped up in a neat little package.

Getting into WA

After watching Mark McGowan’s press conference today, we’ve finally got border entry deets for what has long been Australia’s strictest state border.

From 12:01am on February 5, WA will open its border.

To get in, all domestic travellers will need to be fully vaccinated unless you are ineligible or medically exempt. Testing requirements will depend on your trip length. If you’re staying for six or more days, you’ll need to get a negative test within 72 hours prior to departing from your place of origin and again within 48 hours of arriving in Western Australia.

If you’re staying for five days or less, you’ll need to get a negative pre-departure test within 72 hours, but you won’t need to get a test when you arrive in WA.

Getting into QLD

Queensland’s doors opened to travellers from anywhere in Aus on Monday.

Anyone coming from an area that’s not declared a hotspot by the Queensland state government can enter without conditions.

If you’re coming from a hotspot (ie a listed LGA in your state) then you can still enter but you have to be fully vaccinated, present a negative PCR test result from the 72 hours prior to your flight, and agree to be tested on day five after your arrival across the border. These are v important to remember because if you don’t tick all three boxes you’ll be sent to hotel quarantine for 14 days.

Getting into Tassie

From Wednesday December 15, all fully vaccinated travellers are allowed on the island BUT everyone has to test negative to COVID-19 in the 72 hours before arrival.

Getting into Victoria

Good for you Vic, you have zero conditions of entry. Anyone interstate regardless of departure location or vax status can enter freely, so long as you haven’t been overseas in the past 14 days.

Getting into NSW

NSW is also letting everyone cross their borders with no entry requirements, unless you’ve visited any one of these places of concern in other states. If you have and are considered a close contact, then you have to delay your arrival by seven days if you’re fully vaxxed, or 14 days if you’re not. If you’ve already touched down you’ll need to isolate.

If you’re considered a casual contact of those hotspots, you have to present a negative PCR test result (results from rapid antigen tests are not accepted) before you board your flight.

Getting into ACT

If you don’t have any close COVID contacts or you’re not coming from Victoria or NSW, you can enter no dramas.

But Vic and NSW travellers still need to apply for an exemption within 72 hours of travel.

Travellers who have not been in a high-risk geographical area or a close contact exposure location in the past 14 days can enter the ACT without restrictions.

That means people from NSW and Victoria must apply for and complete an ACT exemption form within 72 hours of their intended arrival in the ACT.

Further restrictions also apply for travellers from close contact locations in Queensland and South Australia.

Getting into SA

South Australia’s borders are open only to fully vaccinated travellers. Anyone else is not permitted to enter.

But there are still conditions for people from ACT, NSW and Vic. If that’s you, you must get a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of your arrival; test again upon arrival and quarantine until the test is performed; test again on day six of your trip; and monitor your symptoms for the first 14 days of your stay.

Getting into NT

At the moment most people can get into the Northern Territory, but there are different requirements for travellers from red and green zones.

If you’re green, you’re good to go, you just have to show a negative test result. If you’re red you still have to home quarantine for seven days.

But from December 20 there will no longer be quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated people, but the unvaxxed are not permitted to across the border.

Then, you’ll need to be test negative within 72 hours of your arrival, and again on days three and six of your trip. You won’t need to isolate while waiting for results.

Restrictions on travel across the territory border will also remain in order to protect vulnerable remote communities.

All arrivals will be required to stay within “high-vaccination zones” for their first 14 days, which for now means only Greater Darwin, Katherine and Alice Springs. That will be updated via the mandatory G2G Now app, on which travellers will be required to periodically check in.