The last ever Blockbuster Video has been turned into an Airbnb and to be quite honest, escaping to a holiday house that feels like you’re living in 1993 sounds pretty bloody great right now.

Located in Bend, Oregon, the last standing Blockbuster Video is officially open for guests to live out their childhood dreams of camping overnight in their favourite store.

“Hey Deschutes County residents! Dust off those membership cards for a sleepover inside the world’s last BLOCKBUSTER. When you call dibs on this stay, you’re booking a night back in the 90s, but this time you won’t have to beg your parents to rent the latest horror flick–we’ll give you the keys to the entire store,” the description reads.

The home is up for rent for three nights only, you know, because it’s still a functioning Blockbuster store and the locals still need to pick up their weekly copy of Mary Kate & Ashley’s Billboard Dad.

“Whether you want to stay up until sunrise or pass out on the couch, we’ve created the perfect space complete with a pull-out couch, bean bags and pillows for you to cozy up with “new releases” from the ‘90s. Crack open a two-litre of Pepsi before locking into a video game, charting your future in a game of MASH, or watching movie after movie. But be wary of reciting “Bloody Mary” in the staff bathroom off of the break room, as you just may summon the ghost rumoured to haunt the store. And help yourself to some NERDS, Raisinets and popcorn (heavy on the butter), but make sure you save room for a couple slices.” “And remember, the store is all yours for the night! So let loose, blast the boombox and wear your favorite ‘90s denim so that you feel right at home in another era.”

Even if you’re stuck in Australian lockdown and can’t actually book one of the limited stays, Blockbuster still offers their beloved Callgorithm system that allows punters from around the world to call up and get personalised movie suggestions (which feels way more exciting in lockdown than scrolling endlessly through Netflix).

Alternatively, they have a nifty World’s Last Blockbuster store filled with merch that is sure to hit you right in the nostalgia feels. I mean, who doesn’t want a pair of Blockbuster trackies?

Here’s hoping the team at Blockbuster realise how much of a lucrative business idea this is and offer it again in future when we’re free to, you know, leave our homes.

You can check out the listing, and the iconic set up on Airbnb here.