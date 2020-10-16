Announced earlier this week, the iPhone 12 is the latest iteration of Apple’s iconic smartphone and it comes in four styles. There’s the standard version, the Mini, the Pro and the Pro Max. Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now live, so we’ve collected a few mobile plans for Telstra, Optus and Vodafone ahead of its October 23 release date.

So how does this new iPhone stack up against previous version? Well, you can check out our full explainer here, but the short of it is that the iPhone 12 has 5G connectivity and a fancy new A14 Bionic Chip that’ll make it run faster than any other iPhone. It also comes with an OLED screen, with two rear-mounted 12MP cameras (the Pro Max has a third 12MP telephoto camera).

Check out some of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro plans for Telstra, Optus and Vodafone below.

If you’re hanging out for the iPhone 12 Mini or Pro Max, pre-orders won’t be live until midnight on Saturday, November 7.

BTW, if the below plans haven’t loaded, please check back soon as they’ll update once they’re available.

Telstra iPhone 12 Plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 (64GB)

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 (128GB)

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 (256GB)

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 Pro (128GB)

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 Pro (256GB)

Optus iPhone 12 Plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 (64GB)

24-month Optus iPhone 12 (128GB)

24-month Optus iPhone 12 (256GB)

24-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro (128GB)

24-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro (256GB)

Vodafone iPhone 12 Plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (64GB)

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (128GB)

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 (256GB)

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro (128GB)

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro (256GB)

