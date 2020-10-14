Apple has officially announced the iPhone 12 range, which has like 400 new options to choose from, and people are reacting in exactly the right way – bulk memes. As soon as the announcement was made by Tim Cook in a fancy-ass virtual keynote, people started hobbling together memes about their current iPhone’s battery life just absolutely falling apart.

And as you’d expect, they’re glorious.

My iPhone 11 battery the second they release iPhone 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/u1ObWb7guK — Christian Foltyn (@chrissardotweet) October 13, 2020

#AppleEvent My current iPhone's battery 3 minutes after Apple launches the new iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/lP1jFA2wZk — Judge Judy Jr. (@JudgePerfect) October 13, 2020

The memes are a shady reference to the fact that Apple was busted and fined for deliberately slowing down older models of phones, forcing customers to buy a newer model as they were rolled out.

So as the new iPhone range was unveiled this morning, some real shady binches took to Twitter to comment on how the battery life on ther current phone will be affected by the announcement.

iPhone 11 batteries worldwide minutes after the iPhone 12 was announced:#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/RV8Gan5zeO — jonado  (@jonadooflagos) October 13, 2020

My batteries new lifespan after apple announced the new iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/ttIbfa6XJ0 — Hartnell???? (@Hartnell_views) October 13, 2020

Everyone’s battery after they download the new update for the iPhone 12 pic.twitter.com/ebn2V1hUxa — Yun (@YYunuscan) October 13, 2020

My few months old iPhone 11s battery after todays #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/dEOdMKakMX — nakulsoftyjoshii (@glitteryfartss) October 13, 2020

POV: your an old gen iPhone's battery after the new iPhone 12 drops: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/rNZgBVSjLU — DEMON WOLFIE ???? (@wolfiewtf) October 13, 2020

Or just how their phones will run at all after the iPhone 12 announcement. Not even just the battery, the whole phone.

My iPhone 11 Pro after they reveal the iPhone 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/8XvfY8NfPz — corn ???? (@welnhidingrn) October 13, 2020

My iPhone 11 Pro after they reveal the iPhone 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/2XiJhbm5tr — AM ???? (@reIagz) October 13, 2020

This one sassy betch depicted how the Apple HQ looked like when they “slowed down older phones” and it’s absolutely sent me express post.

Apple pressing the button that slows down older phones after announcing the iPhone 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/dzZEsqzqpr — jaden ???????????? (@jadenonfireee) October 13, 2020

Some even predicted the announcement when they realised their phone’s battery was carking it earlier this month.

My battery keepss dying and my iPhone keeps overheating. I smell the new @Apple iPhone 12 coming soon… pic.twitter.com/m1Ojn7uEAD — Tego1090GE (@Tego1090) October 7, 2020

And this isn’t even including the reaction to Apple not including earbuds or a charger in the new iPhone boxes. Which look, fair, there are already a billion cords tangled up in drawers and stuff across the world but also how dare you change ANYTHING.

The new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are set to be released into the world from October 23 with preorders starting on October 16, and the iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max go on preorder from November 7, and will land on November 13. You can get more info and pricing (oh God, don’t show your wallet) over on the Apple website right now.

Now I’m eyeing off my 8 Plus and threatening it to not just give out on me.