How annoying is it when you have a song stuck in your head and you can’t for the life of you seem to remember the name of it? You hum it to your friends over and over again with no luck, and they just look at you like you’re having a seizure.

Well, guess what? That may be a thing of the past. According to Variety, Google has introduced a new hum feature, where you can hum, whistle or sing the song stuck in your head for 10-15 seconds, and the Google algorithm will try to figure out the rest.

“When you hum a melody into Search, our machine learning models transform the audio into a number-based sequence representing the song’s melody,” said Krishna Kumar, senior product manager for Google Search.

For iOS users you will need to download the Google app or Google Search widget to use the feature. The same goes for Android, except the feature is also available through Google Assistant.

Once you’re in the Google search bar, tap the mic icon and say “What’s this song?” or click the “search a song” button and hum away binch.

The new feature is apparently available to use now. However, I tried to test out the feature, but nothing happened. I just looked like an idiot humming WAP into my phone for ten minutes.

But it may just be because I still have a prehistoric iPhone 6S, and in typical Apple fashion they are slowly but surely barring me from accessing any new, exciting features. However, I’m remaining hopeful that I’ll get to use it soon and it’s just taking a bit longer to roll out in Australia.

It’s not the only feature that Google has introduced, they also announced enhancements to the Google lens. The lens feature can help you with a homework problem via step by step guides, and even help you style an outfit!! Although seeing as the algorithm was designed by nerds, I would not trust them to give me fashion advice.

Try it out for yourself, and see if it actually works for you.