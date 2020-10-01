Okay, stay with me here. There are a few internet service providers who offer some decent discounts for the first six months you’re with them. If you want to make the most of those discounts you should change NBN plans every six months.

Look, I’m sure very thought of going through the effort to change providers is enough to make some of you break out in a cold sweat or a case of hives, but sometimes you’ve got to risk it for the biscuit. These NBN providers want your money, so you may as well take advantage of the deals they’re slinging.

Your best bet is to shop around for a new NBN provider a few weeks before your current plan hits the six month mark. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some NBN plans that have discount deals for the first six-months you’re with them.

These plans either have no contract or a six month contract, so bouncing around between them is pretty easy.

NBN 50 plans with six-month discounts

Tangerine and Internode are the cheapest plans available at $59.90 per month and $59.99 per month, respectively. They also have some of the best typical evening speeds available for NBN 50 plans.

Tangerine will give you a solid 42 Mbps, while Internode has 45 Mbps. You could hypothetically pay less than $60 each month for a whole year if you jump between these two NBN providers.

READ MORE Here's Some Cheap NBN Plans So Everyone In Your House Can Finally Shut Up About Buffering

NBN 100 plans with six-month discounts

Tangerine have the cheapest NBN 100 plan available here at $74.90/month, and they also happen to have some of the fastest typical evening speeds with at 83 Mbps.

After the first six months of discounts are over, Tangerine’s plan jumps up to $89.90/month. If you want to keep paying less for your internet, you can swap NBN provider to Kogan, who a typical evening speed of 80 Mbps at $78.90/month. You can also score three months of free internet if you’re approved for a Kogan credit card.

Or, you can swap providers to Superloop who are promising impressive speeds of 90 Mbps for only $79.95 per month (usually $89.95/month). This Superloop deal is a limited time offer through WhistleOut, and you need to use the discount code “Whistleout10FOR6”.

PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.