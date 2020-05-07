GOOD LORD, The Iconic is having a 50 per cent sale off 500 pairs of new season heels at midday today. That’s 12pm, which is so soon. I’m not ready.

Okay, so, expect brands like Camilla and Marc, Cult Gaia, Jeffery Campbell, Alias Mae, Atmos & Here, Loeffler Randall, Jo Mercer, Tony Bianco, TOPSHOP, Senso, SEE by Chloe, Caverley, Sol Sana, Manning Cartell, and more.

IMPORTANT: The sale will last only four hours – from 12pm to 4pm, Thursday, 7 May. It’ll become accessible from the home page at midday.

Hi, I need this.

And this.

Once again, that’s 50 per cent off 500 pairs of new season heels. Set ! Your ! Alarms !

PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.