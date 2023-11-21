Aussie Comedian Tanya Hennessy Is Dropping A New Beauty Line & It’s The Perf Secret Santa Gift

The silly season has arrived which means we’re staring down the barrel of Chrissy events with fam, mates and colleagues so it’s time to fulfil those Secret Santa obligations and buy a sweet gift.

Stuck on what to get? Well you’re in luck because local author, comedian and podcaster Tanya Hennessy has just unveiled her third makeup collaboration with Priceline Pharmacy and MPCosmetics.

Tanya’s a Priceline Ambassador and she’s whipped up three collections already — including the sellout ‘The Carb Collection’ launched in 2019 and ‘The Carb Collection Again’ launched in 2021 — and this one is particularly stunning.

Introducing ‘Breakfast at Hennesy’s’, an obvi take on the classic film Breakfast at Tiffany’s. It’s a limited edition collection featuring lewks aimed at helping you get dolled up for brunch.

Here’s what’s on offer (huge props to whoever came up with these A++ titles):

‘Bottomless Blush’ palette in fierce and super blendable shades Muffin Top and I Could Eat, for $19

palette in fierce and super blendable shades Muffin Top and I Could Eat, for $19 ‘Get Bready!’ eyeshadow palette in brunette and neutral shades Unsupportive Bra, Cake for Dinner, Lower Back Pain and Brown, for $19

eyeshadow palette in brunette and neutral shades Unsupportive Bra, Cake for Dinner, Lower Back Pain and Brown, for $19 ‘Long Black & Sexy’ tubing mascara – the best-selling, intensely black formula, for $19

tubing mascara – the best-selling, intensely black formula, for $19 ‘Wham Bam Thank You Jam’ lip tint gloss – a mini jam jar brimming with strawberry scented shea butter, avocado oil and jojoba, for $12

lip tint gloss – a mini jam jar brimming with strawberry scented shea butter, avocado oil and jojoba, for $12 ‘French Toast’ lip tint balm that’s vanilla flavoured, super soft and super smooth, for $12

lip tint balm that’s vanilla flavoured, super soft and super smooth, for $12 ‘I Don’t Want No Scrubs’ lip scrub for exfoliating and plumping your pout, for $15

lip scrub for exfoliating and plumping your pout, for $15 ‘The Perfect Blend’ cosmetic brush set housed in a stylish reusable coffee cup, for $49

cosmetic brush set housed in a stylish reusable coffee cup, for $49 ‘All You Can Eat Breakfast Buffet’ cosmetic bag filled with bath fizzers, Go Hard on the Syrup maple sugar scented bubble bath and Always Waffling On waffle bath sponge, for $49.

Speaking on the inspo behind the makeup range, Tanya said via Priceline’s presser: “It’s no secret that my two true loves are breakfast buffets and makeup. When Priceline approached me to create my third makeup line with MPCosmetics, it made sense to combine the two!”

“This collection is a little bit classy, a lot of fun, accessible for everyone and like me – sexy,” she added.

“While classics like the tubing mascara that was such a hit in my previous collections are back, I’ve also introduced newness in bubble bath and bath fizzers. These are the kind of sweet treats that everyone can enjoy. My advice? Never skip breakfast… at Hennessy’s.”

The range will be available tomorrow in Priceline stores nationwide and online if ya wanna treat yourself or that special someone who loves to be pampered!

Oh, and while I’ve got ya: she also just released her latest children’s book — it’s a gorgeous Chrissy story titled Pink Santa.

It’s pretty, it’s pink, it’s perfect for any young relo you’ll be seeing this Chrissy!