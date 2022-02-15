Comedian and TV personality Jan Fran just casually revealed she’s pregnant with an extremely relatable suburban Australian Insta post. It has unlocked a core memory of my childhood, not gonna lie.

Fran shared the news on Tuesday afternoon with a photo of her and her baby bump in her backyard lawn. She stood next to a rotary clothesline and red brick roof houses in the background which both felt unapologetically ‘Strayan.

“Fucked around and found out,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jan Fran (@jan__fran)

The former SBS The Feed presenter last posted on her Instagram account on November 7th so we all collectively should’ve expected something was up.

The news was celebrated by fans and some of her fellow on-screen legends alike.

“Look [at] that beautiful bump! What a fabulous mum you’ll be babe,” Studio 10 co-host Sarah Harris said.

Comedian Tanya Hennessy added that it was “everything!”

Spicks and Specks icon Myf Warhurst commented a pair of clapping emojis, presumably for each time Fran deserved a Logie.

The 37-year-old got hitched to partner Al Morrow in 2015. She rose to fame as the co-host of SBS’s The Feed alongside fellow SBS veteran Marc Fennel before hosting a regular presenter stint on The Project.