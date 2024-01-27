Stanley Has Been Forced To Make A Statement After Allegations Its Viral Cup Contains Lead

The creators behind the wildly popular Stanley cup have been forced to make a statement after allegations from customers that their product contains lead.

On various social media platforms, customers have posted about using at-home swabs to test their Stanley cups for the (sometimes poisonous) metal.

A few of the tests, although not particularly scientifically rigorous, allegedly suggested the presence of lead.

In response, the company has stated that its bottle only contains lead in the enclosed bottom section of the cup.

“Our manufacturing process currently employs the use of an industry standard pellet to seal the vacuum insulation at the base of our products; the sealing material includes some lead,” a Stanley spokesperson said per CNN.

That particular area is inaccessible unless broken apart, meaning there is no danger to consumers, according to the company.

“Once sealed, this area is covered with a durable stainless steel layer, making it inaccessible to consumers,” the spokesperson continued.

“Rest assured that no lead is present on the surface of any Stanley product that comes into contact with the consumer nor the contents of the product,” the statement said.

It is true that lead is naturally occurring and the average human is exposed to it every day.

However, medical professionals stress that this natural exposure is highly unlikely to cause harm.

“The important thing to know is that it’s chronic high levels of exposure that could potentially cause the harm and that’s something that most people with average risk aren’t going to have as an adult,” Dr. Karla Robinson told WCNC.

It seems Stanley cups simply cannot avoid the limelight right now.

Just this week, a woman was arrested after allegedly stealing AUD $3700 worth of them.

Police alleged 65 individual Stanley cups were found inside her car.

We’ve also recently done a deep dive into the origins of the human thirst for Stanley cups.