A Woman Allegedly Stole $3700 Worth Of Stanley Cups ‘Cos It’s Apparently God’s Gift Innit

A woman from the US has been arrested after she allegedly stole USD$2,500 (which is more than AUD$3,700) worth of those dreaded Stanley cups. I guess these reusable metal cups are truly Capitalism’s God’s gift.

One of the first trends to have taken over social media in 2024 was the giant Stanley Quenchers. Although it’s basically a blast from the past — originally gaining traction online in 2020 — folks can’t seem to get enough of the humongous thirst quencher.

Also, these puppies ain’t cheap with some of the Stanley Cups retailing up to AUD$80.

READ MORE A Bloke Pulled Off A Jewellery Heist By Standing Still For 2 Hrs Pretending To Be A Mannequin

Recently, a 23-year-old in California seemed to go overboard with their obsession after they allegedly stole USD$2,500 worth of the highly-sought after Quenchers.

The Roseville California Department says officers responded to a store on Stanford Ranch Road for an alleged theft.

“Staff saw a woman take a shopping cart full of Stanley water bottles without paying for them,” it said.

“The suspect refused to stop for staff and stuffed her car with the stolen merchandise.

“An officer spotted the suspect vehicle as it entered Highway 65 from Galleria Blvd and initiated a traffic stop.”

The department continued to say that the 23-year-old woman was arrested for Grand Theft and that 65 Stanley products were found stashed in her car.

“While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfil your hydration habits,” the Californian police department said.

READ MORE A Cringe-Inducing Video That Went Viral In 2015 Has Found New Life As A Hilarious TikTok Trend

No further information about the arrest or the alleged theft has been made public, but fkn yikes!!! All that trouble for a damn cup?

I’ve yet to see the major hype hit Australia, however, there’s footage online of American folks who literally stampede towards a shelf for the “limited edition” Stanley Quenchers.

We’ve recently done a deep dive into the origins of the human thirst for Stanley cups, but the TL;DR is that folks seemingly love it for how long it keeps drinks cool and that it’s become some kind of bizarre status symbol.

It’ll be interesting to see where all the people who have a giant Stanley Cup collection will be in 10 years. Maybe even in five years.

Regardless, I don’t think it’s worth going to jail for a reusable cup.

Image source: Facebook / City of Roseville, California Police Department