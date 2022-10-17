Byron Brand Spell & Aussie Creative Wolfcub Are Releasing A Neutrals Range So Hold The Red Wine

Cult-fave Byron Bay brand Spell is consistently bringing out drop after drop of lush bohemian-inspired pieces, and its latest collab is a doozy.

The brand has teamed up with Aussie fashion photographer / creative Wolfcub (AKA Brydie Mack) on an all-neutrals capsule that is the stuff of dreams.

Photographer Mack first shot for Spell back in 2016 and they’ve been mutual fans ever since, having now worked on 14 campaigns together. And as Spell tends to do with friends of the brand, a collab has been born.

Influencer Elle Ferguson and her sister Lucie (of jewellery brand Baby Anything) launched a divine Spell capsule last year. This time, it’s Wolfcub’s turn.

Vintage-inspired and featuring whites, ivories, creams and naturals, the Spell x Wolfcub collab is giving Virgin Suicides.

If La Niña doesn’t screw with all our summer plans, this range will be perfect for sunny days spending lounging around looking dreamy.

Our must-haves from the collection? This delicately embroidered top and skirt combo.

The deeply cute (and probably impractical, but who cares) “bisous” bloomers.

A hooded crochet dress that’s got Woodstock (the good one) vibes.

And this effortlessly chic trouser and waistcoat situation.

The entire Spell x Wolfcub capsule collection drops Wednesday, October 19. You can get your mitts on it exclusively on Spell’s site.