Some of Australia’s biggest brands are donating 100% of the profits from sales this Thursday to the Australian Red Cross bushfire fund.

The Iconic, General Pants, Seafolly, Local Supply, Neuw Denim, Faithful the Brand, Rolla’s Jeans and Afterpay are among some of the 45 brands (and counting) taking part.

All profits from sales online and in-store this Thursday will be going directly to the fire relief and recovery effort. While we’re not advocating for you to go insane on the spend here, it is probably the best excuse you’ve ever had to pick up that thing from your wishlist.

“The size and scale of these fires in many parts of Australia is unprecedented. But so is the incredible wave of support we’ve seen from people and businesses around the country and overseas,” said head of engagement and support at Australian Red Cross, Belinda Dimovski.

“The funds raised will ensure our trained staff and volunteers can continue to be there for the long-haul, helping people take a deep breath, take stock of their losses, and slowly but surely get back on their feet.”

The full list of retailers and supporting partners are: Abrand, Afterpay, Artesands, Ben Sherman, Brixton, bond-eye swim, Cue, Culture Kings, Dashing Printing, Dr Denim, eBay, Faithful The Brand, Farage, General Pants, Grrrl, Globe, Hugo Boss, Hush Puppies, Kwik Kopy, Lacoste, Lee Jeans, Levis, Life Interiors, Local Supply, Misfit, M.J. Bale, Nautica, Neuw Denim, Nudie Jeans, Okanui, Rodd & Gunn, Rolla’s Jeans, Sandler, Seafolly, Sea Level Swim, Speedo, Stussy, Temple & Webster, The Iconic, The North Face, True Alliance, Tutu Dumonde, Ugg, Veronika Maine, W.M. Ritchie Australia, Wrangler, XLarge.

Of course, you can just donate directly to the Red Cross here if you wish, and if you’re looking for other ways to support, here’s a full list of ideas.