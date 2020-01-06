As the fires rage on across the country and some communities are returning to find their towns razed by the horrific blazes from the last few months, bands, artists, authors and heaps more creative folk, as well as brands across Australia and beyond, have begun donating money from everything they sell to bushfire relief initiatives.
We’ve already seen the likes of Flume, P!nk, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Novak Djokovic, and Maria Sharapova directly donating hundreds of thousands of bucks to fire relief efforts, and celebs and influencers like Magda Szubanski, Will ‘Eggboy’ Connolly, and Celeste Barber using their celebrity to raise tens of millions of dollars.
Athletes across the country currently working through their summer seasons are donating cash for every big moment they have this year, including tennis stars like Ash Barty, Nick Kyrgios, Samantha Stosur, and Dylan Alcott, NBL’s LaMelo Ball from the Illawarra Hawks, and cricketers Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, and others.
If you’re wanting to help get much-needed funds and resources to communities affected by fires while also copping yourself a little treat or something special, plenty of artists, bands, writers, and other creative types are donating profits and proceeds from their own sales to bushfire relief appeals and not-for-profits.
Of course, the most direct way you can ensure that 100% of your money will be going to fire relief is to donate directly, which you can check out at the link below, but if you’re wanting to support local businesses both big and small, considering flinging some of your pay this week to these folks.
WRITERS, AUTHORS & PUBLISHING HOUSES
Authors For Fireys has writers and other literary types auctioning off their books and other experiences (like a yum cha lunch with Benjamin Law), with the winning bid being directed to donate directly to the Country Fire Authority. It runs from now until 11pm AEDT on January 11.
Check out the nitty-gritty of the auctions over on the website, and here’s a choice selection of what Aussie authors and publishing houses are putting up to the highest bidder.
My #AuthorsForFireys offer:
– Signed copies of my entire back catalogue: Yassmin’s Story, You Must Be Layla and It’s Not About The Burqa
– Coffee with me on my next trip to Australia (inshallah, tho TBC) in Syd/Melb/Brisbane (or London, if you’re coming through!)
Pass it on! https://t.co/gMgNzXwbFw
— Yassmin Abdel-Magied (@yassmin_a) January 5, 2020
For #AuthorsforFireys we're offering the following package to the highest bidder:
– a *lifetime* online subscription to KYD
– an Online Writers Workshop of your choice
– a lucky dip print journal from the KYD archive!
Bid in comments – Ends 11pm AEDT Sat 11 Jan ???? pic.twitter.com/3kyD2TpUYo
— Kill Your Darlings (@kyd_magazine) January 5, 2020
Auctioning 6 signed cookbooks +one-on-one recipe writing workshop (Skype or at my CC kitchen). Learn practical recipe writing + how to access the memories & tell the stories that give them meaning.Reply to bid. #AuthorsForFireys https://t.co/JYTXqgiKvY
— Julie Goodwin (@_JulieGoodwin) January 5, 2020
My book is a campaign handbook on how ppl from all walks of life & all sides of politics worked together to force the biggest social change in a generation, if you reply with a screenshot of a $50+ donation to a fire appeal, I’ll post you a signed copy for free!#AuthorsForFireys pic.twitter.com/0Bq5hTaEdo
— Sally Rugg (@sallyrugg) January 5, 2020
I'm donating signed copies of my fucking awesome cookbooks THE ZERO FUCKS COOKBOOK and ZERO FUCKS ENDLESS SUMMER, (the cookbooks for when you *have* to cook but got no more fucks to give) as part of #AuthorsForFireys ! pic.twitter.com/UPtDLzysFU
— Yumi Stynes (@yumichild) January 5, 2020
Alright here we go #AuthorsForFireys. An auction to win dinner with me and my mum, Deb – the star of One Hundred Years of Dirt – together with 2x copies signed by both of us and advance copy of my next book when it is available later this year. Bid in replies, closes Jan 11. pic.twitter.com/y8rQX28zQg
— Rick Morton (@SquigglyRick) January 5, 2020
I'm in! I'll send a personally autographed copy of Dead Man Switch to the highest bidder, and will arrange a meet and greet via Skype to chat about the novel, Billie Walker, the writing process or whatever you want, really. (Warning: I'm on Vancouver time zone!) #AuthorsForFireys https://t.co/775nB0XMww
— Tara Moss (@Tara_Moss) January 5, 2020
MUSIC, LIVE GIGS & ZINES
A whole bevvy of bands and musicians have made quick work of using both their celebrity and music to raise money for things like fire services, crisis support, and First Nations initiatives, whether it be from donating proceeds or profits to charities and not-for-profits, or working overtime to lock in charity gigs across the country.
Spanning across a whole bunch of genres, there’s a shitload of music happening out there to raise needed funds for those in desperate need.
Including, and I shit you not, The Wiggles.
View this post on Instagram
ORIGINAL Wiggles reunion show for bushfire relief. We’re getting the band back together… to raise some much-needed funds to assist with those affected by the bushfires in Australia. ALL proceeds from the show (tickets and merch sales) will be going to the Australian Red Cross and WIRES. This is an over 18s show and will be held at Castle Hill RSL on January 18th at 8:00pm. Tickets go on sale tomorrow Tuesday January 7th at 10:00am. Head to www.thewiggles.com/tours for more info. We hope to see you there!
View this post on Instagram
The recent bushfires and subsequent devastation is an issue super close to home. We are a part of the South Coast. Our communities are literally burning to the ground. We have family, friends, bands we work with, and punters who attend our shows and events who are being affected and we feel an obligation to help On Jan 24 @hockeydadband @tumbleweed_gong @dunerats (DJ Set), @shiningbiird @tottyrulez & @madddy_jane will all be playing at the lake Illawarra waterfront venue ‘Club Windang’ (Windang Bowling Club) for a benefit show with 100% of all tickets, raffle & merch proceeds on the night going to NSW RURAL FIRE SERVICE, NSW NATIONAL PARKS & WILDLIFE SERVICES & the RED CROSS DISASTER RELIEF FUND. The raffle will take place throughout the night in between bands and will be hosted by Dunni of @dunnis_daily_motivators Insta fame. Prizes will include signed surfboards from pro surfers: Chippa Wilson, Craig Anderson, Dion Agius, Harry Bryant & Mick Lowe and prize packs from: Oh Dang café, Music Farmers, Audio Technica, Volcom, Vans, Drag Board Co & more.
View this post on Instagram
I cannot sit back and do nothing as these fires continue to impact the way they are currently knowing First Nations Communities as always in these situations end up in severe positions of turmoil and disadvantage as a result. Many mobs have lost their homes , sacred sites are being roasted to the core , totemic flora and fauna species are being brought to the brink of extinction. The list goes on. Our communities need support now and they will need support ongoing to get through this and to replenish in the aftermath. All this amidst the colonial prison our peoples have already been traumatised and destructed by again and again. As a result I am putting on a Fundraiser next Tuesday night @thegasometer @ 7:30 ft @keeahn @culture_evolves and more. I have also set up a go fund me campaign for those whom cannot physically attend but would like to support First Nations people's affected by these fires in these times . Link in Bio Be safe everyone Dhungudja dhomodhomonga yakapna Big love fam
View this post on Instagram
????️????️????️????️????️????️ You're broke, I'm broke but sadly, because of the inferno there's 10's of thousands of Aussies out there who need our cash more than we do. This is the score: $20.00 – THIS FRIDAY at @staygoldmelbourne w/ @thegoochpalms + @columbus_bne + @midcityband + @fangirlmusic + @teenagedads. (Tickets from the link in our bio) ALL PROCEEDS TO VICTORIAN BUSHFIRE VICTIMS. I know there's heaps of benefit shows on for this cause, so go to every single one of 'em. Let's prove that the true spirit of this country is impenetrable. Stay safe
View this post on Instagram
This Friday at @roomforaponyhobart from 7pm. Acoustic sets by us, @becstevensmusic and @vansorinson 100% of entry fee, staff wages, Pony profits, merch profit will donated to the @redcrossau bushfire appeal. Please come down and give what you can to those who are in desperate need ❤
View this post on Instagram
JUST ANNOUNCED: Join us Saturday 11 January for the Sydney Festival Bushfire Appeal Concert, featuring local artists Dan Sultan, Polish Club, Custard, Art vs Science, Regurgitator and The Neptune Power Federation. All proceeds donated to the Red Cross and WIRES, providing support for thousands of people in bushfire evacuation centres and wildlife in New South Wales and Victoria. ….. * @DanSultanmusic * @bestPolishClub * @Custar0 * @ArtvsSciencemusic * @Regurgitators * @theNeptunePowerFederation Come and support an important cause! Ticket link in bio ????????
???? You sold out the factory in just over an hour. We've upgraded to the Enmore Theatre, all welcome. https://t.co/xTcYlgL552 pic.twitter.com/UKAwy1BzXM
— Urthboy (@urthboy) January 6, 2020
Jess Mauboy, Montaigne and Lily Papas‘ performance at the Australian Open this year will donate all profits and proceeds to the Red Cross, cop yourself a ticket to the Jan 19 gig over here.
View this post on Instagram
ALL GRRRL ASSAULT Issue Four is almost complete, and I will be announcing the organisation I’ll be fundraising for (as usual all proceeds from sales of this zine and back issues will be donated), revealing the cover art and a release date- all on Monday 6th January. The fact that our so-called government/prime minister are ignoring dealing with the magnitude of these fires all around the country is terrifying. It has been inspiring to see musicians/creatives/activists calling to action to raise money and awareness, but it’s also incredibly sad that the people who have deemed themselves “in charge” have left it so that the funding and help that is needed is left to us. Communities will stand together and help, and I want to do my part. #allgrrrlassault #zine #bushfirerelief #feministzine #womeninmusic #bushfiresaustralia
COMEDY
Comedians across the country have also whipped together a couple of very special events this month, with some big names in Aussie comedy performing in Sydney and Melbourne.
View this post on Instagram
Thanks to @samtaunton for putting together this great night to help support those effected by the fires. Supporting @nswrfs AND @wireswildliferescue Wil Anderson Becky Lucas Matt Okine Aaron Chen Zoe Combs Marr Sam Campbell + Sam Taunton + loads more to be announced Link in bio
ARTISTS
There are seemingly endless artists out there who are donating profits from everything from prints to tattoo flash to jewellery to bushfire appeals and initiatives. Check out some of the artists and incredibly creative folk below who are giving everything they feasibly can, and grab yourself some nice art for your home or your skin.
View this post on Instagram
Next Saturday the 11th of Jan, I’ll be doing a flash day to raise money to aid our incredibly hardworking firefighters and emergency services. I’ll be posting a series of flash pieces over the next few days, and taking bookings in advance for the day ♥️ 100% of proceeds will be going directly to wildlife rescue and fire services. I’ll post more information with upcoming flash posts ????
View this post on Instagram
Sadly, Australia is experiencing the worst bushfires known to date. People are dying, more wildlife than you can even comprehend are dead, houses gone, businesses gone, fireys are exhausted and dying, thousands of more animals are expected to die out due to lack of food or place to live. We are in an national emergency. Our PM is doing his worst to help, so the little guys (us) are stepping in to raise funding for the Fireys. ???? I’m selling this digital download of my Australia print to raise money. Please, international followers we need your help. 100% of Profits will be donated to the RFS (And hopefully we will raise enough to spread the donations to Wires, Red Cross etc. But RFS is the main goal right now to STOP the fires because our government hasn’t given them enough funding. ???? Available on my website now, the rest of the shop contents will be available Jan 10th. ???? OTHER WAYS TO HELP; ???? VOTE OUT SCOTT MORRISON!!!! THAT’S how we really fix this issue. Vote for the party who will put climate change FIRST. ???? SHOW UP to the Jan 10th Protest to Sack Scott Morrison 5.30pm at Sydney Town Hall.
View this post on Instagram
Woweeee! So far we’ve raised $8000 in our tattoo Giveaway & bushfire appeal! Thank you all so much for your generosity and support. The comp continues, so get on board. Help the animals and win a tattoo while you’re at it! ????♥️ Enter for your chance to win a pet portrait tattoo of your favourite animal pal from legendary @hi_imfromyesterday ???? To enter, follow the link in our bio to our online shop (littlegoldstudios.com) and purchase your entry for $10. 100% of money raised goes to @therescuecollective , working relentlessly across the country to rescue, treat and care for wildlife in Australia's current bushfire emergency. The Rescue Collective is dropping water and food into burnt bushland for animals whose habitats and food sources have been wiped out, as well as working with a network of shelters and small organisations, connecting them with food, medication and other necessary supplies. Winner is announced Sunday January 19. Enter as many times as you like. The winner’s tattoo appointment will take place in April. Wishing our country relief from these catastrophic fires and forgiveness from our planet.
View this post on Instagram
Flash availiable for SATURDAY THE 11TH Flash day fundraiser. Colour or black and grey or even line work, minimum $180 up to $250 depending on sizes. All proceeds donated to fire relief. Will make prints early this week which will also be donated. I've already had an overwhelming response so thank you so so much to everyone who would like to be tattooed!!! If I can't fit you in this this weekend I will try after hours over the next few weeks until these fires are out!! ???? thank you xxx
View this post on Instagram
BUSHFIRE RELIEF FUNDRAISER ???? Original painting, ink and gouache on 300 gsm paper, 56cm x 76cm. ???? If you would like this painting, comment below with your email address and your bid. Starting bid is $50 AUD. 100% of the money will go to the CFA Victorian fire fighters (minus what it takes to post this to you). International bids welcome. Ends 6th January at 6pm Melbourne time.
View this post on Instagram
FLT BUSHFIRE FUNDRAISER FLASH DAY! – Millions of animals are dead, people have lost their lives and more are missing, homes have been lost and over 6 million hectares of bush, forest and parks have burned as a result of killer bushfires terrorising Australia. We want to do our bit to help and are holding a Flash Day on Saturday the 15th February to raise money for the Wildlife Rescue Emergency Fund @wireswildliferescue and for the @redcrossau Disaster Relief. – Doors will open at 10am on Saturday the 15th February and run till late. We will be donating 100% of profits to our charities. Walk-ins only, so first in best dressed. Our artists will be tattooing from their original flash with Australian flora and fauna theme. Designs will be posted a week before the event with set prices listed on the day, cash only. You must be over 18 with a valid ID to be tattooed. – Keep an eye on our page for more details as the event gets closer and follow the artists for peeks of their flash @eddylou @sophielewistattoos @brookesteele_tattoos @siarnthecatwitch @jadelomaxart @paulmartintattoo @jcmtattoo – Catastrophic fires, the worst drought in history and record high temperatures caused by climate change are taking a tragic toll on native wildlife. Hundreds of fires over months have burnt over 4 million hectares of land in NSW alone with fires only worsening across the country. – Many animals were already struggling with a lack of water and food due to the drought. With the fires destroying unprecedented amounts of habitat, food shortages have increased and lack of suitable habitat will be a significant long-term challenge for surviving wildlife. The 480 million animals estimated to be killed in NSW would have died from either the fires themselves, or the depletion of food and shelter and predation from feral cats and foxes. – We hope you can come along to our flash day and help us raise funds for this worthy cause but if you can’t make it to our flash day you can donate to WIRES directly at https://www.wires.org.au/ or to the Red Cross directly at https://www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-donate
View this post on Instagram
A little update on this fundraiser! I will now be raising money for the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities (organized by @drmngnow) as well as @wireswildliferescue. Once funds have accumulated I’ll post receipts in my stories for accountability and transparency. The absolute legend @josh_todaro is printing them for me which is going to help cut costs meaning more of your dollar will go to the organizations! Right now I’m close to $400AUD but would love to double or triple that! Thanks so much to everyone who’s shared so far and keep it going. Keep buying art, going to fundraiser shows, buying nudes, selling nudes, selling art and doing more than the lazy frauds that are “looking after” our country. Fuck ScoMo we are all doing more than he is and let’s never stop. Cheers legends! (Link to purchase the print is on my profile and in my story. A4 size, $20 USD + postage)
CLOTHING & SKINCARE BRANDS
As well as donating a total of $20k to the CFA, Spell from Byron Bay are auctioning off a private shopping experience with co-founder, Isabella Spell. The actual Make It Rain fundraising gigs at the Beach Hotel in Byron are extremely sold out, but you can still enter into the auction over on the Make It Rain website.
View this post on Instagram
MAKE IT RAIN FUNDRAISER ???????? We’re super proud to be a part of the #makeitrain fundraiser raising much needed funds for the brave fireies at @nswrfs – the sold out event is this Wednesday + Thursday at @beachhotelbyronbay ???? This event sold out in like 5 seconds (probs because it’s being MC’d by @chrishemsworth!) But don’t worry you can still get involved, there are heaps of increds experiences and items to bid on in their AUCTION including a special PRIVATE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE with Spelly! Check our stories, or link in bio to register and bid to win a personal styling session with @isabella_spell in the private mezzanine at our Byron store + a $500 gift card! Link in bio, just scroll down to AUCTION tab. All money raised goes straight to @nswrfs ???????? (ps. This event and auction has been organised by some very wonderful people local to us in Byron, local dad and muso @bernardfanning is one of them – this isn’t our event, we have some other fundraising ideas still hatching so stay tuned!????????????)
View this post on Instagram
It’s absolutely heartbreaking seeing so much of our beautiful country lost to these fires! Over 500 million animals have perished and its far from over with some species most likely going to be extinct. @cannabella_au will be donating 100% of profit for the next 7 days to @wireswildliferescue. Our fellow team member @squigglesnyc designed the prints which are for sale with all profits going to charity also. Sending all our love and support to all ???? . . . . . . . #Australia #animalrescue #australisnskincare #australianfires #nativeanimals #wildliferescue
Country Road Group – who yes did those duffle bags that everyone was obsessed with in the early 2010s – have donated $100k from all of their brands including Mimco and Witchery. They’re also encouraging people to donate directly to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.
View this post on Instagram
Our thoughts are with every Australian affected by the devastating bushfires. The fires are burning across all states and are severely impacting lives, communities, livelihoods, and animals. We’re thinking of you all. Country Road Group has made a donation of $100,000 to the @redcrossau Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund to help communities that are suffering. Now is the time to rally for our people, and our country. Please help support our fellow Australians. See the link in our story to help support the thousands of displaced people.
View this post on Instagram
The Shoalhaven Hat. We have made over a 100 of these little beauties, every dollar spent on them will be donated to @nswrfs @wireswildliferescue @redcrossau weekly, until sold out // we have made them in two sizes and two colours, they arnt just for the girls but also for the boys, with global temperatures rising, head over and get yourself some shade and support those in need
View this post on Instagram
For the month of January we will be donating 100% of all global sales of our A-Beauty Scrub to @wireswildliferescue, @cfavic and @nswrfs to support bushfire relief across Australia. From frank HQ, our hearts go out to our firefighters, our wildlife, our volunteers and our home, Australia.❤️ Image via @helloemilie
The Body Shop has donated $25k to the Red Cross as well, and though they’re not actively donating profits from products at the time of writing, the company has directed customers to directly donate to several charities.
View this post on Instagram
Like all of you, we are heartbroken watching the devastating impact of the fires unfold. Australians are resilient and we will get through this together. If you’d like to help, please consider supporting @redcrossau Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund or any of these organisations: @salvosau @nswrfs @cfavic @wireswildliferescue @wildliferescuequeensland @foodbankaus & CFS SA. #AustraliaBurning #StrongerTogether #EveryLittleBitCounts
We'll update this as we come across more initiatives and collectives holding events and raising funds for bushfire relief, please give us a shout on editor@pedestriangroup.com.au for anything we've missed.