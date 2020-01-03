Courtney Barnett and Camp Cope have just announced a pair of intimate shows at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel to raise much-needed funds for bushfire relief.

Playing the Richmond venue on January 6th and 7th, Courtney Barnett will be jouned by Camp Cope, Alice Sky and DJ Fee B-Squared for a night of great music for a great cause.

“Watching the news every day, and watching our government completely turn a blind eye, and show absolutely no empathy toward the trauma being faced by a huge portion of the country is completely devastating to us,” Camp Cope’s Sarah Thompson said. “It really makes you feel helpless, like every little trivial thing in your life is meaningless in comparison.”

“We can’t be out there fighting fires, but it’s so easy for us to play a show to try and support those who are. It truly feels like the very, very least we can do to help in a small way,”

The two fundraiser shows are your only chance to catch Courtney Barnett in a full-band show in 2020. Meanwhile, Camp Cope don’t think they’ll be touring again until the end of 2020, so if you’re interested in seeing either of these top notch Aussie acts in 2020, now’s your chance.

Tickets will set you back $45+BF, with 100% of the profit from the shows going to a variety of bushfire-related charities.

Funds will be donated to the Bushfire Disaster Appeal, Rural Fire Service in NSW, Country Fire Authority in Victoria and WIRES (Wildlife Rescue) + Fire Relief Fund For First Nations Communities.

What more could you possibly ask for? This is your chance to knock back a few drinks, listen to some kick-ass Aussie musicians and help raise funds for the bushfire crisis.

Tickets are selling fast, with Tuesday’s show already completely selling out within hours of the announcement.

You can purchase tickets for Monday night’s gig via Eventbrite here, but be sure to be quick to avoid disappointment.