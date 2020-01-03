Athletes including some of the country’s best tennis players and cricketers have said they’ll donate money to support fire relief initiatives, pledging hundreds of dollars for every ace they serve or six they hit over their code’s summer seasons

The Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tour begins next week with the ATP Cup in Brisbane, Sydney, and Perth, and Melbourne’s Ellen Perez kicked off what’s now being called ‘Serving Up Some Help’ among the country’s sports communities, by promising to donate money for every ace she hits over the summer season.

For every ace I serve over this Australian summer of tennis I'll be donating $10 to the bushfire appeal! Lets make 2020 a year of big serving and winning matches for the firefighters and affected communities/families! I encourage others to join me in helping Australia ????❤️ https://t.co/U5mRgv78nS — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) January 2, 2020

Nick Kyrgios jumped in and pledged yesterday that he’ll donate $200 for every ace he hits, too.

I’m kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I’ll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer. #MoreToCome #StayTuned — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 2, 2020

For what it’s worth, back at the Australian Open in 2018, Kyrgios hit 36 aces in a single match against Bulgarian Grigor Dimitriov, so if he’s going to be in that kind of form for the 2020 season, he’ll be looking at donating at least $7200 to bushfire relief efforts.

Other players have also taken Perez’s lead and are also promising to donate fire relief money for every ace they hit, with players of every level like Samantha Stosur, Alex De Minaur, Storm Sanders, John Millman and John Peers promising to donate money over the 2020 season, which kicks off next week.

I like this I will go $250 per ace, just because I don’t think I’ll be hitting as many aces as you mate. ???????????? #dropthehammer https://t.co/SxMPs3XQud — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) January 2, 2020

For every ACE I serve over the Aussie summer I’ll donate $200 to the bushfire relief to help raise funds to the families, firefighters and animals who are affected by this disaster. Please join me in any way you can #ausfires #ClimateEmegency #AustralianFires — Samantha Stosur (@bambamsam30) January 2, 2020

The ATP itself has taken up the gauntlet laid down by Perez, and has pledged to donate $100 for every ace served across the entire ATP Cup this week, where over 1500 aces are expected to happen.

Each ace served across the @ATPCup at all three venues will deliver $100 to the @RedCrossAU bushfire disaster relief and recovery efforts. With more than 1500 aces expected to be served, the tournament contribution is expected to exceed $150,000. — ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 2, 2020

The Serving Up Some Help fire relief challenge has now also crossed sport codes, with Brisbane Heat batsman Chris Lynn pledging to donate $250 to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal for every six he hits during the Big Bash League – which is renowned for its huge hits.

The Heat will be playing the Hobart Hurricanes tonight at Blundstone Arena in Tasmania tonight, and are locked in for at least another seven games before the playoffs at the end of the month.

Hey Guys, for every six I hit in this years Big Bash League I will donate $250 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country ???? pic.twitter.com/9MVwNg81GE — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) January 2, 2020