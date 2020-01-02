The NSW & VIC bushfires (and now, the WA bushfire closures) of 2019/2020 have been horrifying to say the least. Millions of hectares have burned, hundreds of homes have been destroyed, millions of animals have perished and most tragically, dozens of human lives have been lost.

But as with every tragic disaster, there are angelic humans who just get shit done. Whether they’re risking their lives or sacrificing for the sake of those who are in need, it’s nice to know that there are good humans out there who just want to do whatever they can to help.

1. These Firies Who Saved What They Could

These were posted by a Kevin Clarke on Facebook — "Sorry that we could only save this car & your boat. – The CFA"#ausfires pic.twitter.com/Z3r7diyLJH — Alex Anastassiou (@alexanasta_) January 2, 2020

Obviously all the firies working tirelessly on the front lines of these fires are at the #1 position of People Doing Amazingly Good Shit, but I thought this was worth a mention – a few CFA firefighters who spent time saving someone’s likely precious possessions when they couldn’t save their home, during what I’m sure were extreme conditions.

2. Stardust Circus

More chance of help from a circus than our own govt. Stardust Circus saved Ulladulla evacuation centre from total blackout last night, offering its generator to power lights & cook food. Evacuees were able to cook a NYE dinner & charge phones.#Auspol #NSWfires #AustraliaBurns pic.twitter.com/VkiQizOr3L — ????Carly Woodstock (@stopthefrack) January 1, 2020

Whatever your opinion is on circuses (I’m personally not a fan), this is pretty great – Stardust offered their generator to the Ulladulla Evacuation Centre to keep the power going for everyone taking refuge there.

3. These Guys Who Did What They Could

When we asked if there was anything we could do to help, they asked for a place to sit and wet towel to help cool down. The heat on the ridge ~30° + the backburn + wearing cotton drill pants and jackets, helmets, heavy boots…

Least we could do! @NSWRFS #nswfires #bushfirecrisis pic.twitter.com/sukl5hYkRO — Elisa Holgate / ModernWildlife (@elisaholgate) January 1, 2020

Environmental Engineer Elisa Holgate posted this photo to Twitter, saying when she asked what she could do to help the exhausted firies, they said they just wanted somewhere to sit and cool down. It just goes to show you don’t need to be an expert or have the tools to fight the fires – sometimes just doing whatever you can, however small, can contribute to the wider cause.

4. Kennards Hire

Good one @emmahusarmp and @KennardsHire ! Thank you and we’ll keep in close contact if we need anything https://t.co/xsjQAz29A4 — mogowildlife (@mogowildlife) January 2, 2020

Mogo Zoo, based on the South Coast, needed a 200KW generator to power their fences and site so vets could assist injured animals and keep them contained and safe from blazes. Kennards saw Tweets about it and sent down the generator, free of charge. Okay, so sometimes brands do this stuff for ~exposure~, but honestly? At this point, jumping in to help is jumping in to help.

5. The Manager Of Woolies Bermagui

As 7 News reported this morning, people are praising the manager of Woolworths in Bermagui for helping out during the crisis, from providing water and food to the nearby evacuation centre to working overtime to ensure stock is out for everyone desperately needing supplies.

6. This ABC Cameraman

Coverage of fires today extra sad, trying to locate my sister without phone reception. Her home was destroyed by fire in Quaama. My kids loved visiting. I found her late today. Her young family is safe but unsure what to do next. pic.twitter.com/l83j1eR2Yt — ABCcameramatt (@ABCcameramatt) January 1, 2020

The ABC team are praising their colleague Matt Roberts, who was on ground filming the devastation for their exemplary rolling coverage while his sister’s home was burning and he couldn’t reach her.

Considering the rest of Australia is reliant on the ABC for many fire updates, it’s a pretty damn amazing selfless act.

7. All The People Driving To Donate Supplies

Pics from my dad in Bairnsdale showing water, toilet paper and other essentials loaded up and heading to Buchan. #vicfires pic.twitter.com/KIT1qPbhPn — Kelsey Rettino (@kelseyrettino) January 2, 2020

People in surrounding areas that aren’t directly in danger have been rushing to the aid of those who are in dire need of supplies, like Kelsey Rettino’s father, who drove basic necessities up to East Gippsland’s Buchan.

8. And Showing Up To Cook For Evacuees

I dropped by the East Gippsland relief centre in Bairnsdale today and spoke with some of the evacuees. While there I met this team of Sikh volunteers who dropped everything to come and cook for the evacuees. They say they’ll be sticking around for a few days #gippsnews #vicfires pic.twitter.com/ruT0ZTYpM7 — Jarrod Whittaker (@JarrodWhittaker) December 31, 2019

People are literally driving to cook and assist those who have been evacuated.

9. And Everyone Who Flooded Lavington Brigade With Supplies

Absolutely blown away by how the Albury community has turned out for the @NSWRFS and those in our community affected by the #bushfirecrisis. Just back from a car boot drop off at the Lavington brigade and cars are backed up for miles #vicfires #NSWfires pic.twitter.com/1VXGdKlhe9 — Amy Coopes (@coopesdetat) January 2, 2020

After a request for supplies, people delivered in droves – the Lavington Brigade of the RFS was overwhelmed with supplies, to the point where the RFS had to get specific about what they did need, after receiving so much from generous Aussies.

The fires continue to rage, with Saturday’s weather predicted to be horrific – potentially worse than NYE for NSW South Coast. If you can, get in touch with the CFA or RFS and see what you can do to help.