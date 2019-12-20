Neighbours, the Victorian counterpart of Home & Away, has been immortalised in farshun with a snazzy new clothing line.

To celebrate 30 years on telly (feels like longer?), the beloved soap has released a special edition clothing range for die-hard fans.

The range is a collaboration with Frida Las Vegas and features a series of oversized tees, otherwise known as ‘glamour sacks’.

One tee features the iconic Ramsay St sign, while another has a sick pic of big legend Toadfish Rebecchi with a mullet, played by Ryan Moloney.

Green or pink? Fuck it, I’m getting both

There are a bunch of other colours and designs like one with cockatoos and gumnuts and another with sunglasses.

V. v. v. appropriate for the long-running Aussie soap.

According to the website, the collaboration aims to “bring Ramsay Street chic out of the telly and into the wardrobes of suburban glamazons worldwide.”

Head on over to their site to grab one now.