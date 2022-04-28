Attention all sneakerheads — there’s an actual museum dedicated to rare sneaks popping up in Melbourne this week.

The eBay Museum of Authentics is an Australian-first event and will showcase some of the rarest sneakers in the world. It’s being held from Friday 29 April until Monday 1 May at Neon Parc in Brunswick.

To non-shoe aficionados, rare sneakers might sound a bit off the wall. But some of these kicks are worth an eye watering amount of money.

Being featured at the exhibition are:

Air Jordan 1 Chicago 1985 – 1986: These were worn in actual games by legendary basketballer Michael Jordan . They’re signed by the man himself — a similar pair was once sold for over USD $500,000 (around AUD $745,000). So yeah, worth a bitta coin!

These were worn in actual games by legendary basketballer . They’re signed by the man himself — a similar pair was once sold for over USD $500,000 (around AUD $745,000). So yeah, worth a bitta coin! College Dropout Bapestas 2007: Before his YEEZY sneaker dynasty, this sneaker was the first designed in collaboration with Kanye West .

Before his YEEZY sneaker dynasty, this sneaker was the first designed in collaboration with . Nike Hyperdunk Back to the Future 2008: Only 350 pairs of this sneaker – a tribute to the classic film Back to the Future featuring a “Marty McFly” colourway – were ever released. The exhibited pair is signed by late, great basketball legend Kobe Bryant .

Only 350 pairs of this sneaker – a tribute to the classic film Back to the Future featuring a “Marty McFly” colourway – were ever released. The exhibited pair is signed by late, great basketball legend . Pharrell x Chanel x NMDs 2017: Similarly rare are these kicks, with only 500 pairs created. Current listings price this shoe between AUD $12,000 to $18,000.

Similarly rare are these kicks, with only 500 pairs created. Current listings price this shoe between AUD $12,000 to $18,000. Air YEEZY 1 Zen Grey 2009: These YEEZYs were Nike’s first signature sneaker with a non-athlete. They debuted during Kanye West’s 2008 Grammy performance and were released to the public in 2009, selling out basically straight away.

eBay is putting on the event to showcase their Authenticity Guarantee, a data-driven process these luxe shoes go through when listed to determine whether they are legit.

Each shoe is inspected by expert authenticators who check out logo placement, stitching, leather quality and even smell. Genuine pairs are sent to the buyer complete with NFC tag which contains an encrypted digital authentication certificate.

Tickets to the exhibition are free and you can register for one right HERE.

The first 100 sneakerheads who visit the Museum of Authentics will score a limited edition candle specially created by eBay to recreate the scent of new sneakers, if that’s what blows your skirt up.