Want to help young people in need? Musicians Making A Difference (MMAD), a charity organisation aimed at helping young people, has released a new limited edition t-shirt where 100% of the proceeds will go towards transforming a young person’s life.

Every year, Musicians Making A Difference Day inspires the nation to get behind the cause that transforms young lives through music. MMAD uses music to help young people who may be struggling, like being homeless, disengaged from education/employment or at risk of harm. They do this through a variety of programs like creative mentoring, which is designed to help young people find a sense of belonging and self-worth.

The Keep Your Head Up Tee is selling for AUD $59.95, which isn’t much for a sick t-shirt that also helps young people in need.

It’s designed by Western Sydney based, Samoan artist and musician, Raymond Lalotoa and inspired by young people within the Rise Up program alongside Universal Music Australia.

Also, this Friday (October 15) a bunch of music industry heavy weights are coming together for Musicians Making A Difference Day. Artists joining the initiative include: Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, UK producer Joel Corry, singer/songwriters Calum Scott, Thandi Phoenix and Canadian Jessia.

This Friday, help raise awareness for the cause by dedicating a song to someone in need on socials with the hashtag #ThisSongIsForYou and tag @mmadaustralia.

“MMAD Day showed me that I wasn’t alone. It’s the best day for young people who have been struggling. By sharing song lyrics that helped you through some difficult times, you could help another young person feeling the same way.” April, MMAD Graduate said.

