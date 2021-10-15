Musicians Making A Difference (MMAD) Day is upon us once again, raising awareness about the charity that aims to reach young Aussies in crisis through the power of music.

MMAD has been working with vulnerable Aussies for nearly two decades, supporting people with creative mentoring, community outreach, a music soup kitchen, juvenile justice rehabilitation and mentoring programs, and heaps of other wellbeing initiatives. Through these programs, the charity has reached millions of people both online and in person, and helped transform lives through music and exploring creativity.

So how can we help keep MMAD doing all its good stuff with young folks in need of some support? Well, there’s a few things we can do today, for MMAD Day.

This year’s Musicians Making A Difference Day theme is ‘This Song Is For You’, and is all about connecting with each other through music and raising awareness by sharing song dedications through social media. The charity is encouraging people to make a post online to gas up a mate and send them some good vibes, and by tagging in @mmadaustralia and #ThisSongIsForYou you’re able to join in with some huge musicians to signal boost the movement.

Artists like YUNGBLUD, Thandi Phoenix, Polish Club, Gretta Ray, Ryan Tedder from One Republic, Birds Of Tokyo, and Yorke are all jumping on board this year to chuck their support behind MMAD, and they’ll be posting their own song dedications across the day.

If you’re keen to get some new threads in time for your re-entry into the world (or your debut at the pub) then you can cop yourself a limited edition MMAD Day tee.

Designed by Samoan artist Raymond Lalotoa, the ‘Keep Your Head Up’ tee will set you back $47.90 – on special for MMAD Day – with 100% of the proceeds going back to the charity.

If you’re anything like me and your t-shirt drawer is about to collapse under its own weight, you can also donate directly to the charity to help MMAD break cycles of abuse and neglect for young Aussies.

You can also get your hands dirty, if you’re looking for some ways you can tangibly help MMAD with its outreach initiatives. The charity regularly updates its volunteer notice board with ways you can help to keep the charity chugging along. At the moment, MMAD is looking for photographers, fundraising champions, and legal expertise – so if you’ve got skills in those areas you can lend a hand.