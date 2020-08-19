The 2000s trend isn’t exactly new, but that doesn’t mean everyone’s doing it well. All we wanted were velour trackpants and some tacky demon-vibe text, ok? Meshki clearly got the memo.

They’ve dropped a new 2000s collection and it is a LOT. Like, extreme Paris Hilton / Anna Nicole Smith / Mariah Carey / Jessica Simpson through the 00s vibes.

Gretchen Jacket, $69 and Regina Joggers, $69.

Hello!? That bedazzling? The velour? Dead.

Also obsessed with this spangly hot pink dress that plays on THAT Paris Hilton bday one:

Meilani Dress, $289

This Baby tee, which will get a strong workout with jeans all summer.

Lorelle Crop, $49

And the Angel one, too.

Meshki
Angel Crop, $39

It’s all available now on Meshki online – get in loser, we’re going shopping.

