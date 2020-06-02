Luxe tracksuits are taking over Instagram – as we continue to see trackie dacks as everyday fashion, brands continue to release more fashiony track pants for us to wear.

These are basically tracksuits that a) match, b) don’t go saggy on the bot bot, and c) have some form of design about them that feels more high-end than your regular trackie dacks.

Sporty & Rich really pioneered this in the last few months, but there are plenty of spenno and cheapo options out there for you. Here are some I’m currently frothing.

THE ICONIC

Tommy Hilfiger Athletic Nostalgia Sweatshirt, $89.95 and Track Pants, $99.95

NIKE

Nike Flight Basketball Tracksuit, $150

HANSEN & GRETEL

Dream Work Tracksuit Set, $199

ASOS

DESIGN Co-Ord In Burgundy, $94

BEC + BRIDGE

Elysiane Knit Top, $320 & Pant, $350

HOMIE

Monogram Hood 2020, $109

ASOS

DESIGN Co-Ord In Washed Burgundy, $106

BEC + BRIDGE

Andie Split Jumper, $400 & Track Pant, $350

P.E NATION

Off Side Track Pant, $159

LULULEMON

Flurry Up High Rise Jogger, $139

URBAN OUTFITTERS

Club Fantasy Elevate Hoodie, $305

NIKE

Nike Air Jacket, $110 and Trousers, $100

ASSEMBLY LABEL

Kin Top, $70 and Trackpant, $80

PRINCESS POLLY

Lazy Sunday Set, $90

COTTON ON

Trippy Slim Trackie, $29.99

BOOHOO

Plus Soft Rib Stripe Set, $70

NASTY GAL

Knit Alone Set, $132

RUSSELL ATHLETIC

Tri Panel Hoodie, $79.99 and Track Pants, $69.99

BOOHOO

Tall Slash Neck Knitted Lounge Set, $85

REEBOK

Studio Sweatshirt, $75

NASTY GAL

Knit’s Alright Set, $110

JD SPORTS

Ellesse Sweat Shirt, $80, and Joggers, $70

PAPINELLE

So Soft Fleecy Pullover, $64.95 and Narrow Loungepants, $64.95

GLASSONS

Cord Crew Neck Sweat, $39.99 and Pant, $49.99

NIMBLE ACTIVEWEAR

Be Nimble Crew, $109
Image: Nasty Gal