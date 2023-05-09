KFC Just Launched A Kentucky Fried Couture Merch Store & Every Piece Is Finger-Lickin’ Good

KFC is known for slinging delicious chicken, but apparently now it’s also serving looks? Yep, we’re copping a huge range of KFC merch — which will no doubt be as wildly popular as it is over in the UK.

It’s the first time we’ve seen a full range of KFC merch since 2018, but that was a one-off — this KFC (or Kentucky Fried Couture) online merch store will be permanent.

The launch range features over 20 items of finger-lickin’ goodness, including sweaters, trackpants, socks, party shirts, tees, slides and of course, a bucket hat.

The best bit about this news is the fact that profits from the merch sales will support Aussie youth mental well-being via the KFC Youth Foundation and charity partners The Black Dog Institute, ReachOut Australia and Whitelion.

So you can look incredible in a KFC-themed ‘fit and give back to fellow Aussies at the same time. A win-win, if you will.

The merch was officially launched on Tuesday with an actual Kentucky Fried Couture runway show, and I’m sorry but I wasn’t aware the Colonel took his fashion so seriously?

WERK.
Get a load of some of the KFC merch below:

KFC Merch
The KFC Reversible Bucket Hat, $40
The Colonel’s Varsity Jacket, $90
KFC Drumstick Bumbag, $50
KFC Merch
1978 Logo Off White Jumper, $70
The Colonels Sliders, $55
The KFC Bucket Tee, $50
KFC Merch
Zinger Logo Black Women’s Trackpants, $60

There’s loads more over at the official KFC merch website, so head there to choose your next incredible statement (three) piece (feed).

