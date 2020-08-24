After 64 years of “finger lickin’ good chicken”, the fried chicken kings at KFC are dropping their iconic slogan because, you know, coronavirus. So I guess we’ll just have to go back to “wiping your hands on your jeans good chicken”, which still has a pretty nice ring to it.

Thankfully, it’s not forever. But even KFC can understand that it’s quite possibly the most inappropriate slogan to have in a time when we can’t even leave the house after 8pm.

“The world has changed, times are tough and everyone’s needed to adapt, and that includes us. Our ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan has been around for 64 years for good reason,” they said in a statement.

“Our chicken is quite simply, Finger Lickin’ Good. A slogan that for years has captured how Aussies feel

about our Kentucky Fried ChickenTM, that a KFC meal is so perfectly cooked with our 11 secret herbs and spices, you don’t want to waste even what’s left on your fingers. But we can all agree, this year has been like no other and right now, our slogan doesn’t feel quite right,” the statement read. “So for that reason, we’ll be pressing pause on using it in our advertising…. for a bit, anyway.”

KFC Australia’s CMO Kristi Woolrych also commented on the pausing of the slogan that it so synonymous with the brand we all know and love, noting that the company wants to have fun but also realises they need to be responsible in the era of social distancing.

“In all seriousness, we think it’s important to take a moment to have a little fun during these tough

times, but rest assured we’ll still be providing ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ chicken and a responsible experience for our amazing KFC family and customers, here and around the world,” she said.

However, it’s important to note that the chicken *is* still finger lickin’ good, because they haven’t changed the recipe. It’s more of a case of the company not recommending you lick your fingers or, well, anything while the coronavirus pandemic is still impacting our way of life.

The iconic slogan is only temporarily taking a back seat, and will be back (hopefully) by the time you’ll be stuffing your face with popcorn chicken after a night at the clurrrrrbb.