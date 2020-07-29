Thanks for signing up!

In undoubtably one of the most unexpected collaborations of the decade, KFC released its own limited-edition Crocs this week. Yes, that’s a thing.

Selling for approximately $80 AUD, KFC Crocs graced the world with their presence yesterday, inexplicably selling out in under 90 minutes.

The footwear (which is most definitely in the running for ‘Fugliest Footwear of Our Generation’) features a fried chicken print, alongside KFC’s red and white signature colours.

READ MORE Beloved Tinnies Reschs Silver Bullets Are Returning To Grog Shops After 15 Long Years

What’s more, the crocs come with a Jibbitz – those decorative shoe charms – that are scented like fried chicken.

Yes, a fried-fucking-chicken-scented Jibbitz to chuck on your fugly pair of Crocs to help your feet achieve their lifelong dream of smelling like a Zinger box.

Imaging wanting your feet to smell like chicken. Alternatively, imagine walking down the street and inhaling an intense fried chicken aroma, before glancing at the person beside you and seeing these KFC Crocs peering back at you. Food for thought.

I don’t know what’s more shocking, the fact that these Crocs existed, or that they literally sold out.

If, for some strange reason, you feel an intense desire to learn more about the limited-edition footwear, head on over to the Crocs site here.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to scream into a pillow.