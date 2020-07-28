Here we go, the long-awaited Fenty Skin has finally released details about its first drop, with three products that Rihanna herself has deemed a “starter routine for your best skin.” Considering I’m wearing a face mask on the daily now, my skin has never needed a good do-over more than it has right now.

In the first drop of products – due to land on the Fenty Skin website on July 31st and at Sephora later this year – we’ve got a very simple base routine of cleanse, tone, moisturise. Riri’s really taking us back to basics here, and what better time to overhaul our regimes than right now, when we’re not having to see anyone else on the reg?

First up we’ve got the Total Cleans’r, a remove-it-all cleanser that’ll likely take the toughest of beats right off your skin (or at least all the dirt and grime from a hard day’s lounging on the couch again.)

Next on the list, there’s something called Fat Water which is – you guessed it – a toner. But this one’s a toner serum instead of a toner water, so it’s a bit thicker so you don’t need cotton pads to get it onto your skin. And because it’s a handy two-in-one product, the toner serum also helps to brighten skin, refine pores, and won’t dry your skin out.

And finally, the product that Rihanna has waxed lyrical about in her new venture into Skincare YouTube (oh yeah, she dropped a vid this morning) is the Hydra Vizor moisturiser. It’s a broad spectrum SPF30 sunscreen and moisturiser that helps to hydrate and nourish skin while also protecting it from the sun’s rays.

In her first foray into skincare YouTube, Rihanna said that she believes SPF is for everybody, no matter your skin type or colour, and was proud to also note that the Hydra Vizor is also “coral reef-friendly”, meaning it doesn’t have any nasty ingredients that are known to damage coral reefs.

The moisturiser is also apparently refillable, which says to me that we might eventually be able to buy this stuff in bulk and that’s extremely my shit, thank you very much.

Check out the video of Rihanna going through the first drop of Fenty Skin products below (including her arguing how to say “quince” properly), and please Riri I want more tutorials, thank you. Get this girl a ring light, stat.