Bargain hunters rejoice because Coles is launching their very own fortnightly “Best Buys” catalogue to rival Aldi’s beloved Special Buys.

The supermarket giant launched the new program on Friday with a range of 30 cookware items to purchase for a massive discount.

Coles new ‘Best Buys’ catalogue will rotate every fortnight, bringing in a range of different items not usually available at the supermarket.

This fortnight’s deals include a $19.99 Dutch oven and a $69.99 air-fryer for all of your iso-cooking adventures. Considering a fancy schmancy Dutch oven can set you back upwards of $500, this is an absolute steal at just $20.

In addition to the bigger ticket items like the air-fryer, Coles is also slinging a whole range of cheapo kitchen utensils and other goodies to help you live out your Martha Stewart dreams.

“We have introduced Coles Best Buys to add some sparkle to the shopping experience as well as provide convenient and affordable options to our customers,” Coles General Manager for Health & Home Jonathan Torr said, according to news.com.au. “Customers have told us they love it when they can get all of their needs in the one store. We think they are going to love our new Coles Best Buys range, which is a great example of the good things we’re doing to inspire customers by offering them great quality, value and going beyond what they expected when they walked into our store.”

In addition to the kitchen goods, they’re also slinging dog beds and facial cleansers.

The deal is only available at 28 select stores across Victoria and Western Australia to begin with, with more stores to follow if successful.

If you’re in Victoria, you can pick up a bargain at the Oakleigh, Brimbank, Dandenong, Roxburgh Park, Traralgon, Waurn Ponds, Sunbury, Craigieburn, Cranbourne Park, South Morang, Lavington and Shepparton stores.

Meanwhile, WA residents near the Maddington, Forest Lakes, Beechboro, Bassendean, Innaloo, Dianella, Warnbro, Haynes, Wanneroo, Mirrabooka, Bunbury, Lakelands, Whitford, Kalamunda and Gosnells stores can shop these deals.

But don’t fret if you’re not located near one of these stores because the deals are expected to be rolled out nationwide in the coming weeks.