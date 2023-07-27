10 Toiletry Bags That’ll Save You From The Endless Rummage While Travelling

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, I’m heading overseas in two weeks for a month and until now, I’d forgotten how much of a bitch packing was. I’ve got lists scatted all over the house of what I need to pack, what I need to do before I go and what I need to buy for my big trip. And at the top of my shopping list is a new toiletry bag. Do you know how hard it is to find the perfect makeup bag/wash bag/cosmetic bag/whatever you wanna call it?

Hard. Real hard. If you’re like me, you’d prefer to have one bag that fits everything in it — your skincare, hair care, body lotions and makeup. You don’t want to be packing several different bags for all your beauty products, especially when you need that precious luggage space for things like clothes and all the shopping you’re going to be doing.

Maybe you’re not like me, maybe you’d prefer to have multiple bags or just one small clear baby for your carry-on. Whatever your cosmetics bag needs are, I’ve found a solution for ’em.

I’ve spent hours trawling the Internet to find the best toiletry bags in Australia — you can thank me later.

The Best Toiletry Bags for 2023 in Australia

Best Overall: Beis On the Go Essentials Case

The Internet all but agrees that the Beis On the Go Essentials Case is one of, if not the best, toiletry bag on the market. According to the brand, it was designed to keep your beauty essentials organized from take-off to touch-down with an easy-to-carry handle and a mini-mirror. It features two separate sides, so you can keep one for your makeup and the other for your skincare. The only downside about this one is that it’s only available for pre-order via Revolve if you’d like to get one sent to Australia.

Shop: Beis ($77.73)

Best Budget: Kmart 3 Piece Cosmetic Bag Set

If you’re looking for real bang for your buck, this three-piece cosmetic bag set from Kmart is where it’s at. The set includes one big clear bag and two smaller bags, so you can organise your skincare, hair and makeup products however you like.

Shop: Kmart ($15)

Best for Organisation: July Toiletry Bag

The July Toiletry Bag was essentially made for all you Virgos out there. Why? Because it makes it super easy to organise all your skincare, makeup and beauty products without having to rummage through one pocket. It features two different zip compartments, one that opens flat with elastic holders and two zip pockets, along with a second compartment with elastic and zip mesh pockets.

Shop: July ($95)

Best for Weekend Trips: Astala Luna Nova

Weekend trips usually require you to pack a little more minimally, so you can afford to opt for more of a carry-all box bag. Our pick is this super cute mint green towelling bag from Astala Luna. It’s really a chuck it all in kinda toiletry bag, so you’ll need to be okay with rummaging around for all your products. Oo and we also love that it features a soft pink lining!

Shop: Astala Luna ($69.99)

Best Men’s Toiletry Bag: Status Anxiety Liability Toiletries Bag

Generally, blokes go for minimal toiletry bags — you know, the kind where you just stuff everything into one pocket. So this simple leather wash bag from Status Anxiety is an excellent choice.

Shop: Status Anxiety ($149.95)

Best for Cosmetics/Makeup: Ètoile Medium Cosmetic Travel Case

Makeup enthusiasts will love the Èroile Medium Cosmetic Travel Case. It’s big enough for all your goodies, and it comes with brush pockets and a customisable divider so that you can organise all your beauty products wherever you go.

Shop: Ètoile ($80)

Best Hanging Toiletry Bag: Louenhide Emma Cosmetic Case

Louenhide’s Emma bag features three separate zipped compartments to store your makeup, skincare, and toiletries in, and a hanging hook for easy access and storage while travelling. Plus, it’s made from vegan leather, so it’s as stylish as it is durable.

Shop: Louenhide ($79.95)

Best Water-Resistant: RAINS Weekend Wash Bag

If your chosen style of travel is more on the backpacking end of the scale, you’re probably going to want to invest in a simple, water-proof wash bag like this one from RAINS. The waterproof design is super minimal, it features a singular zip-up pocket and side-mounted buckles. The buckles can be adjusted to compress the bag and keep your products in place while helping to make the best use of luggage space.

Shop: RAINS ($75)

Best Luxury: TUMI Alpha 3 Split Travel Kit

TUMI is definitely one of the more luxury travel brands on the market, they make bougie luggage, carry-on and even one for toiletries. This particular TUMI toiletry bag zips open to reveal multiple sections and a clear pocket to see all your little beauties, making living out of your suitcase an absolute dream.

Shop: TUMI ($260)

Best Carry-On Toiletry Bags: Cee Clear Clear Cosmetic Case

Cee Clear’s Cosmetic Case is the obvious choice for the best carry-on toiletry bag. She’s clear, she’s cute, and she’s big enough to fit all the goodies you need for a long-haul flight.

Shop: Cee Clear ($70)

Oh, and if you’re looking for some new luggage or carry-on to replace your ratty old stuff, I’ve found those for you too.

Image Credit: Cee Clear / Ètoile Instagram