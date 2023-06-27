A Guide To Finding The Best Carry-On Luggage So You Can Quit Forking Out Extra Dollars At The Airport

Carry-on luggage, carry-on suitcases, cabin luggage, whatever you wanna call it. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll know how important it is to have decent luggage that fits within the sizing and weight limits so you don’t end up forking out additional dollars at the airport.

Whether you’re looking for hard, soft, affordable, bougie, functional, spinner or backpack carry-on options, we’ve just about found all the luggage styles, colourways and sizes on the market that you’ll wanna take on your next trip. We’re talking brands like July, Samsonite, Antler, American Tourister, Tumi, Rimowa, NERE and more.

Plus, we didn’t just stop there, we found a bunch of backpacking options, check-in luggage options, packing cubes and weekender worth checking out too. So, if you’re headed off overseas like the rest of the country in the next month or so, you’re going to wanna read on.

The Best Carry-On Luggage in Australia

July

Aussie luggage brand July’s Carry On luggage is equally as good as the brand’s checked stuff. Both feature a polycarbonate “unbreakable” shell, integrated TSA lock, power banks (in some cases) and quiet wheels that move in every direction. If you’re someone who regularly travels carry-on only, these babies should be on the top of your list.

Samsonite

Samsonite is another luggage brand that makes excellent cabin luggage. You can choose from a number of hardshell suitcases, all with any direction wheels and lockable zippers.

Antler

Antler is an affordable luggage brand where you could find your next carry on suitcase. They do a range of hard and soft shell suitcases in a mix of different sizes and colourways.

Tumi

As we mentioned in our checked luggage round-up, Tumi is very much on the pricey side, but their product is known to last a lifetime and be expertly made. If you travel heaps for work and want a stylish carry-on luggage that’ll go the distance, these are some of their best-sellers.

American Tourister

If you’re someone who likes aesthetically pleasing cabin luggage, American Tourister has a bunch of colourful choices and styles to choose from.

Rimowa

Rimowa is the kind of luxury luggage brand that we imagine celebs would have strolling through the airport and onto their private jets. If you’re someone who can afford a price tag upwards of $1k, then Rimowa is probably going to be where you’ll hit the checkout.

Nere

Aside from affordability, NERE also has one of the widest ranges of colour choices of we’ve seen on the market. So if you’re looking for a carry-on suitcase that’s both functional and cute, you’ve found it.

The Best Large Check-In Luggage

Now, of course, all of the brands that we’ve mentioned in the carry-on suitcase section sell larger versions of their luggage options, so you can really shop for sets if you like. However, we thought we’d pull out three of our favourite big bois to get the ball rolling for you.

The Best Travel Backpacks

If you’re off on more of a backpacking-style adventure, you’re not going to wanna drag a huge suitcase around, so it’s worth investing in a good quality travel-sized backpack. Brands like DB, The North Face, and YETI all make some really good ones. Just make sure you get the right size for your trip, e.g. a small is (19L), a medium (20 to 29L) and a large (30 to 39L).

The Best Weekenders And/Or Duffels

Sometimes all you need is a good-sized weekender bag, so we’ve hunted down a few delicious options for you from brands like Nike, Herschel and Samsonite. Plus, they all double as cabin-sized luggage if you’re not into the hard-shell kind.

The Best Toiletries Bags

Toiletry bags really are all down the personal preference. Some people like limited space, so they only take the essentials, while others basically transfer the contents of their bathroom cupboards from shelves to toiletry bags. Hence why we’ve provided you with a few sizing options that’ll find in both your carry-on suitcase and checked luggage.

The Best Packing Cubes

Packing cubes are an easy way to organise your carry-on suitcase when you’ve got limited space and prevent your clothes from being scattered across your hotel room almost immediately (LOL, me). We’ve found a few cheap options worth looking into.

Now, all that’s left to do is head to the checkout. Happy travels!

Image Credit: American Tourister / July