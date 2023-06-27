A Guide To Finding The Best Carry-On Luggage So You Can Quit Forking Out Extra Dollars At The Airport

The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.

By

Bree Grant

Published

Carry-on luggage, carry-on suitcases, cabin luggage, whatever you wanna call it. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll know how important it is to have decent luggage that fits within the sizing and weight limits so you don’t end up forking out additional dollars at the airport.

Whether you’re looking for hard, soft, affordable, bougie, functional, spinner or backpack carry-on options, we’ve just about found all the luggage styles, colourways and sizes on the market that you’ll wanna take on your next trip. We’re talking brands like July, Samsonite, Antler, American Tourister, Tumi, Rimowa, NERE and more.

Plus, we didn’t just stop there, we found a bunch of backpacking options, check-in luggage options, packing cubes and weekender worth checking out too. So, if you’re headed off overseas like the rest of the country in the next month or so, you’re going to wanna read on.

READ MORE
If You’re Looking To Replace Your Banged-Up Luggage, You’ve Come To The Right Place

The Best Carry-On Luggage in Australia

July

The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
Carry On, $325
The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
Carry On Light Expandable, $275
The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
Carry On Light, $245

Aussie luggage brand July’s Carry On luggage is equally as good as the brand’s checked stuff. Both feature a polycarbonate “unbreakable” shell, integrated TSA lock, power banks (in some cases) and quiet wheels that move in every direction. If you’re someone who regularly travels carry-on only, these babies should be on the top of your list.

Shop July Here

Samsonite

The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
Upscape Spinner 55, $375
The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
TOIIS C Sprinner 55, $329
The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
Lite-Box ALU Spinner 55, $1,149

Samsonite is another luggage brand that makes excellent cabin luggage. You can choose from a number of hardshell suitcases, all with any direction wheels and lockable zippers.

Shop Samsonite Here

Antler

The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
Holcombe Cabin, $168 (usually $280)
The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
Stamford Cabin Suitcase, $197.40 (usually $329)
The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
Clifton Cabin, $168 (usually $208)

Antler is an affordable luggage brand where you could find your next carry on suitcase. They do a range of hard and soft shell suitcases in a mix of different sizes and colourways.

Shop Antler Here

Tumi

The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
International Carry-On, $1,760
The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
International Expandable 4 Wheeled Carry-On, $1,450
The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
International Expandable Carry-On, $1,450

As we mentioned in our checked luggage round-up, Tumi is very much on the pricey side, but their product is known to last a lifetime and be expertly made. If you travel heaps for work and want a stylish carry-on luggage that’ll go the distance, these are some of their best-sellers.

Shop Tumi Here

American Tourister

The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
Airconic, $182 (usually $260)
The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
Curio 2, $185.50 (usually $265)
The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
Light Max, $168 (usually $240)

If you’re someone who likes aesthetically pleasing cabin luggage, American Tourister has a bunch of colourful choices and styles to choose from.

Shop American Tourister Here

Rimowa

The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
Essential Cabin, $1,230
The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
Essential Lite Cabin S, $925
The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
Original Cabin Twist Suitcase, $2,250

Rimowa is the kind of luxury luggage brand that we imagine celebs would have strolling through the airport and onto their private jets. If you’re someone who can afford a price tag upwards of $1k, then Rimowa is probably going to be where you’ll hit the checkout.

Shop Rimowa Here

Nere

The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
Stori 55cm Suitcase, $119 (usually $200)
The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
Wonda 55cm Suitcase, $139 (usually $200)
The best carry-on luggage, suitcases and carry-on baggage.
Relm 55cm Suitcase, $109 (usually $220)

Aside from affordability, NERE also has one of the widest ranges of colour choices of we’ve seen on the market. So if you’re looking for a carry-on suitcase that’s both functional and cute, you’ve found it.

Shop NERE Here

The Best Large Check-In Luggage

The Best Large Check-In Luggage
Antler Stamford Suitcase, $257.40 (usually $429)
The Best Large Check-In Luggage
July Checked, $375
The Best Large Check-In Luggage
Samsonite Upscape, $525

Now, of course, all of the brands that we’ve mentioned in the carry-on suitcase section sell larger versions of their luggage options, so you can really shop for sets if you like. However, we thought we’d pull out three of our favourite big bois to get the ball rolling for you.

You Can Find Our Complete Guide To Checked Luggage Here

The Best Travel Backpacks

The Best Travel Backpacks
DB Hugger Backpack 20L, $289
The Best Travel Backpacks
The North Face Kaban 2.0 Backpack, $270
The Best Travel Backpacks
YETI Crossroads Backpack, $299.95

If you’re off on more of a backpacking-style adventure, you’re not going to wanna drag a huge suitcase around, so it’s worth investing in a good quality travel-sized backpack. Brands like DB, The North Face, and YETI all make some really good ones. Just make sure you get the right size for your trip, e.g. a small is (19L), a medium (20 to 29L) and a large (30 to 39L).

The Best Weekenders And/Or Duffels

The Best Weekenders And/Or Duffels
Samsonite Albi 55 On-Wheel Duffle Bag, $160.30 (usually $229)
July Everyday Tote, $175
RAINS Weekend Bag, $140

Sometimes all you need is a good-sized weekender bag, so we’ve hunted down a few delicious options for you from brands like Nike, Herschel and Samsonite. Plus, they all double as cabin-sized luggage if you’re not into the hard-shell kind.

The Best Toiletries Bags

Louenhide Fifi Cosmetic Case, $79.95
The Best Toiletries Bags
Cee Clear Clear Cosmetic Case, $70
The Best Toiletries Bags
Stitch & Hide Jett Toiletry Bag, $139.95

Toiletry bags really are all down the personal preference. Some people like limited space, so they only take the essentials, while others basically transfer the contents of their bathroom cupboards from shelves to toiletry bags. Hence why we’ve provided you with a few sizing options that’ll find in both your carry-on suitcase and checked luggage.

The Best Packing Cubes

The Best Packing Cubes
Kmart 7 Piece Packing Cube Set, $15
The Best Packing Cubes
NERE Stori 3 Pack Packing Cube, $24.99
The Best Packing Cubes
Globite Voyager Packing Cube 4pc, $59.95

Packing cubes are an easy way to organise your carry-on suitcase when you’ve got limited space and prevent your clothes from being scattered across your hotel room almost immediately (LOL, me). We’ve found a few cheap options worth looking into.

Now, all that’s left to do is head to the checkout. Happy travels!

Image Credit: American Tourister / July

Tags:

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now