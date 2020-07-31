Something I never thought I’d say – the socks & sandals trend is really sexy.

I can’t live a lie anymore! I have to admit it! Wearing socks with Jesus sandals looks really good & gives me feelings!

I want to say the whole thing started with Justin Bieber, but I’m sure he just ripped it from some runway show. Who cares where it started! What really matters is that once upon a time, wearing socks with sandals was just something your Pop did because his feet were cold, but not TOO cold, or something you did to do the bin run on a Sunday night.

Now, it’s a full-blown trend.

Apparently the way to do it (yes, there’s a right and wrong way to do it, according to fashion people) is to team sport-luxe socks with rubber slides or strappy sandals like Tevas. So I’ve rounded up some good ops if you’re wanting to get in on the socks & sandals trend but have NFI where to start.

Rollie

Atoir

Teva

Stussy

Nike

ASOS

ASOS

Glue Store

Senso

Cotton On

Twoobs

General Pants

Adidas

Stance

The Iconic

Billabong

Glue Store

The Iconic

Reebok

Barney Cools

Quiksilver

Thrills

The Iconic

Man Rags

Reef

The Iconic

