The first week of Married At First Sight is coming to an end, and somehow they’re still surprising us with more weddings. So many marriages at first sight, including that of Aleks and Ivan.

As someone who’s never seen MAFS in my life prior to this week, I have to admit I’m going in blind. But I’m very much living for the fashion moments, and it turns out that’s all Twitter cared about tonight too.

Personally, I’d never marry a man I’ve never met, and tonight’s episode proved exactly why its a fucking bad idea. No, not because they could be a serial killer. Something much more terrifying.

Are you ready for it?

You could be marrying a man who doesn’t wear socks to his own fucking wedding.

Tonight we saw the “wedding” of Aleks and Ivan. Somehow, it wasn’t the whole Ivan Milat thing that had the internet questioning this guy. Nope. It was his lack of socks.

I’m a pretty high maintenance human being, and I think it’ll be a god damn Christmas miracle if I ever convince someone to propose to me, but if he had the nerve to rock up to the altar without socks, I would smokebomb my own wedding.

Clearly, Aleks had the same idea.

What Alek wanted to do when she saw Ivan had no socks #MAFS pic.twitter.com/eJ5BNY1VQF — Kath2015DG (@Kath2015DG) February 9, 2020

Maybe Nine couldn’t fork out the extra couple of bucks for a pair of socks, but that makes it even more terrifying. Does that mean he doesn’t own socks… at all? Are his toes constantly free-balling?

Please tell me that on Alek's application form she specifically stated that the one thing she cannot stand is a man not wearing socks with dress shoes….oh you wacky experts you! #MAFS #MAFSAU — Colonel Kickhead (@colonelkickhead) February 9, 2020

You can ignore some flaws in a relationship, or maybe even learn to love your partner for them. But some things are just red flags. This, my friends, is what we call a deal breaker. Run, Aleks, RUN.

Why haven’t I been married? Because I don’t wear socks. #MAFS — Ben Shute (@Ben_Shute) February 9, 2020

The man is a real estate agent. Please, I am begging you, do not buy a house from a man who doesn’t wear socks. You can’t trust them.

I'm in real estate… I can't claim socks in my tax return. #MAFS — sachbrush (@sachbrush) February 9, 2020

Naturally, the scene sparked outrage on Twitter, with fans proclaiming that socks should be a legal requirement for anyone wearing a suit.

I’ll vote for anyone at the next election who makes it a crime to not wear proper socks with a suit #MAFS #MAFSAU — Peter Johnson (@P_Johnson9) February 9, 2020

Ivan, my dude, invest $4 in a pair of fucking socks.