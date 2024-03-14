Mark Wahlberg Got Denied Entry Into A Sydney Golf Club ’Cos He Didn’t Meet The Dress Code

Actor and founder of fast food chain Wahlburgers, Mark Wahlberg, gone public about how he was denied entry to a golf club in Sydney due to its dress code. C’mon Mark, haven’t you ever heard the Aussie expression/law: “No shoes, no shirt: no service”???

In a video shared to his Instagram page uploaded on March 10, the American actor took a moment to stop promoting the brand of outfit he was wearing, to spill some tea on how that outfit got him in trouble.

READ MORE Mark Wahlberg’s Burger Joint Wahlburgers Has Opened Its First Aussie Location In Sydney

While promoting the athletic clothing line Municipal, Wahlberg specifically highlighted the black socks he was wearing.

“See the socks? Not allowed on every golf course in Australia — believe it or not!” Wahlberg exclaimed in a mock-Aussie accent.

“Some courses require you to wear white socks.”

Wahlberg pointed at the camera, then walked out of frame declaring: “These are gym socks, man! Whaat?”

Here are the socks in question.

Illegal socks. Source: Instagram.

As revealed by The Daily Telegraph, the 52-year-old was trying to play a round of golf at Elanora Country Club, but was rejected by the Northern Sydney club’s staff.

Wahlberg was apparently requested to change his footwear, which he obliged to, and then played his game.

Cathy Neagle, the Eleanora’s general manager, confirmed with the publication that it does have a dress code that the international actor did not meet.

“We have dress standards… They do include white socks,” Neagle said.

Tut tut tut Mark, naughty boy.

I’ll admit, when I first heard that the Ted actor had been denied entry to a club in Sydney, I was honestly hoping it was something juicier than him not wearing white socks to a golf course.

Mark Wahlberg has been seen around the Northern Beaches region of Sydney as it’s the filming location for his upcoming movie Play Dirty. It is set to star Dermot Mulroney, Rosa Salazar, and LaKeith Stanfield, none of whom have yet been rejected by golf clubs for their unfit dress code.