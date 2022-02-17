Chuck on your finest, stretchiest eating pants and grab your funky bunch because another US burger chain has landed in Australia. There are only three guys involved in this one, and they’re all brothers. Specifically Mark Wahlberg, and his brothers Donnie and Paul — who is actually a chef btw.

The famous trio swung open the doors to the first Wahlburgers restaurant in Australia on Thursday. Located in the fancy-ass pocket of Opera Quays in Circular Quay, the new burgie joint features signature eats from the American chain alongside some Aussie-centric offerings as well.

Per Good Food, this is just the first taste of the new chain in Australia. The Wahlbergs team is already eyeing off other locations in Byron Bay, Surfers Paradise and Warriewood on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

Look at this, it’s got that bougie diner vibe to it with all that black marble framing and high windows.

The Wahlburgers menu ranges from breakfast classics like burritos, burgers and pancake stacks from 7am through to lunch and at dinner, it’s burgers, salads, and loaded potato gems. There are even faves from the three Wahlberg brothers themselves, who picked out their choice burgers so we can all get a taste of what they like to munch on.

For what it’s worth, Mark chose a plant-based Impossible burger, while Donnie preferred a BBQ bacon burger and Paul went the “Our Burger”, which looks like a pretty standard beef burger with pickles and American cheese.

Everything on the Wahlburgers menu looks like it’d be pretty delicious — they’re not trying to reinvent the wheel or do anything super extravagant here, it’s just good-lookin’ burgers, chicken, sides and bits to share. All the kind of stuff you’d expect from an American burger chain, really.

The loaded potato gems and fried pickles are extremely ticking all my boxes though, let me at those delicious panko-crumbed frickles immediately.

Wahlburgers Sydney is open at Opera Quays from February 17 (today!), and will be open Sunday to Wednesday 7am to 10pm, and Thursday to Saturday 7am to 11pm.