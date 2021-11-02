At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve ever lived through the experience of trying to glue false eyelashes on before heading off to an event, you’ll know just how fucking stressful it can be.

Of course, one eyelash goes on like a dream. It aligns perfectly on your lash line and will have you feeling like a goddess.While the other is a literal nightmare (especially if you’ve already got a pre-drink or two under your belt). You’ve got glue so far up your eyelid you think it’s going to be glued open forever, the inner corner just won’t stay down, and you’re starting to regret your decision to wear eyelashes at all. Well, my fiercely fabulous friends, Magnetic eyelashes are here to change all of our lash-loving lives.

What are magnetic eyelashes?

Magnetic eyelashes are just like regular false eyelashes, only the way they attach to the lash line/eyelid is completely glue-free. If it’s a set with two lash strips, one goes underneath your natural lashes while another goes along the top, and they cling together. The other style is a magnetic lash and liner combo. In this instance, the bottom of the lash strips has tiny magnets along the base that attaches themselves to the magnetic eyeliner.

Both styles are simple to apply, even easier to remove and won’t go wonky while you wear them (IYKYK). Plus, they’ll save you all that time (and heartache) in the bathroom.

Are magnetic eyelashes safe for your eyes?

While magnetic lashes are an excellent option for special occasions, we’d recommend limiting your usage to just that. Some styles of magnetic eyelashes basically sandwich your natural lashes, so there is the potential for damage and traction alopecia if you use them consistently (and pull them off the wrong way when you’re drunk). That said, the magnetic eyeliner version is a safer option as the lash is clinging to the actual eyelid so it shouldn’t damage your natural lashes.

How do you apply magnetic eyelashes?

If you’re applying magnetic lashes with a magnetic liner, you line your eyelid like you usually would. Then, using tweezers or an applicator, gently lower the lash onto the eyeliner. Once you’re happy with its position, gently just press it into place. To remove, starting at the outer corner of your eye, gently lift the lash up and away from the lash line. Once the lash is removed, wipe off your magnetic eyeliner with a soft, eye-safe micellar water or eye makeup remover.

When applying the two magnetic strips, we suggest placing the top lashes first following the natural shape of your lash line. Once you’re happy with the position, gently glide the bottom strip up to meet it. To remove them, again, start at the outer corner of your eye, gently grab each of the top and bottom lashes and pull them apart gently and away from your natural lashes.

Sounds way easier than gluing the damn things on, huh?!

To help you on your new lash journey, we’ve rounded up some of the best magnetic lash kits on the Internet, so you can try it out for yourself before your next night out. Godspeed, friends!

Shop the best magnetic lashes with eyeliner

Venus Visage Upgraded Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit, $23.99

There’s a reason the Venus Visage magnetic lashes have so many 5-star reviews. The lash and liner kit comes with five different styles of lashes, from natural to big and whispy. Each set of lashes has five strong magnets attached, so your lashes will be held in place even on your biggest nights out. However, one of the best features is that they’re reusable, so if you’re looking for a cost-effective option, then this is it.

Brightup Magnetic Eyelashes Eyeliner Set, $98.60

Another great lash kit is this one from Brightup. While it might seem like it’s on the more expensive side, it does come with six different pairs of reusable lashes in three different styles (natural, party and daily), as well as a smudge-proof eyeliner for easy application. They’ve racked up a bunch of 5-star reviews on Amazon, and users can agree that they take less than 5 minutes to apply and are easy enough for beginners.

Shop the best magnetic eyelashes with double strips

Ardell Double Magnetic Lashes, $12.95

Okay, if we’re honest, these seem like they’d be a little trickier to master than the lash and liner combo. That said, once you’ve got the hang of it, they’re going to be your new go-to’s. Bye, bye glue! These shorter lashes are perfect when you’re creating an everyday makeup look. They’re super lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day and into the night.

Ardell Magnetic Accent Lashes, $23.12

if you’re after a set with a little more oomph, these lashes from Ardell are light volume and medium length that will tack on nicely to your ends for a more dramatic look. The lashes are pre-cut and have a pre-curved band that allows you to create a perfect, contoured fit every time.

Sodial Magnetic Lashes, $18.29

Rather than applying your lashes with your fingers, these Sodial lashes come with a nifty little tool that sticks them into place for you. All you have to do is attach the lashes, clip them over your lashes and release them. The two-in-one tool also works to lift and curl the lash simultaneously, which cuts your entire eye routine in half.