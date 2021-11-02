Yieeww, New South Wales freedoms expected to arrive on 1st of December have been brought forward to next Monday, while unvaccinated people will have to wait even longer for the same opportunities. Unvaxxed folks: you know what to do by now. Seriously, you’ve had ages.

In a press conference this morning, New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet announced that fully-vaccinated mates are getting a bunch of new freedoms from Monday, the 8th of November. That’s a full three weeks earlier, if you can’t be bothered doing the maths.

These new freedoms include:

No limit on the number of people in your home.

No rules for outdoor gatherings with fewer than 1,000 people.

Businesses to operate under a 1 person per 2 square metre rule

Nightclubs to be able to reopen dance floors.

FYI tho, face masks in indoor settings, excluding offices, are still required until December 15 at this stage.

At the same time, unvaccinated people in New South Wales will now have to wait even longer to get these and previously announced freedoms given to those of us fully-vaxxed hotties. Specifically, your estranged cousin or auntie who’s still unsure about getting vaccinated (lol) will have to wait until the 15th of December, or whenever the state reaches its 95% double-dosed target of the 16+ population.

“Today is a recognition that we have exceeded our expectations, and because of that we are able to make some prudent changes that allow people who are fully vaccinated to be able to do more things slightly earlier, but we will also that same prudent decision by just holding back unvaccinated people for another couple of weeks,” NSW Jobs Minister Stuart Ayres said this morning.

“It’s in line with the decision we talked about [regarding] not allowing people to travel into regional New South Wales until we had slightly higher rates of vaccination.

“There is a really clear message here. We want to get to 95% and encourage people to go out to get vaccinated and get that highest possible rate of vaccination coverage.”

Perrottet clarified that the changes announced today would both bring forward the easing of restrictions for those who have done the hard work and received a vaccine, while also ensuring measures were still in place by December to lower the chance of cases skyrocketing.

“We want to make sure that as we open up we do so safely, mobility will increase as we move to this period of time, and we believe we can get as close to that 95% rate as possible,” he added.

“That will ensure that we are able to keep the hospitalisations down and presentations in ICU down.

“The Jobs Minister is completely correct, simply because you have had a vaccination does not mean you will not be getting COVID, it is not a panacea, it is a protection.

As to whether QR codes would still be the main reason we use our phones come the 15th of December, Perrottet seemingly couldn’t comment.

“They will not be here forever, but at the moment, they play a crucial role in ensuring that our health teams are equipped with the information they need to keep on top of the virus,” he said.

According to NSW Health, the state recorded just 173 locally acquired cases in the 24 hours to 8PM last night. As of yesterday, per the Federal Department of Health data, 87.7% of NSW’s 16 and over population had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 93.6% double-dosed.

Anyway, hopefully the fact that their freedoms won’t open up til Dec 15 will convince your conspiracy theory auntie to get the bloody jab already. Let’s all have a Hot Vax Summer, okay?