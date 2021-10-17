Alrighty, now that 80% of us super hot girls, gays, and theys in NSW have received both doses of a COVID vaccine, we’ve gotten even more new freedoms than last week’s official pub crawl, as a treat.

So, here’s what you can and can’t do now that we’ve reached 80% fully vaccinated in NSW.

First, the Good News. Here’s what you can now do in NSW:

The following changes only apply to fully vaccinated people.

You can have up to 20 people visit your home while up to 50 people can gather outdoors, just in time for the spooky season.

Masks are no longer required in office buildings meaning that, if possible, you can work in the office. Masks are required however in all indoor settings (for both staff and customers) and in hospitality venues and retail stores inside an office building, as well as for hospitality staff outdoors.

You can have a seated drink at a nightclub or drink while standing indoors (!!). Sadly, you won’t be able to have a cheeky drunken trip to the dance floor just yet.

Community sport is back babyyy. Gyms and indoor recreation facilities like rock climbing gyms or a yoga studio can have up to 20 people per class, too.

There’s no longer a cap on the number of people at weddings or funerals, or personal beauty services like spas and hairdressers.

Museums and libraries can reopen while entertainment facilities can operate with 75% seated capacity.

Here’s what you still can’t do in NSW:

Dance in a nightclub.

Travel between Greater Sydney and Regional NSW till the 1st of November.

If you’re unvaccinated, any of the new freedoms from the list above aren’t available to you.

Today's our first day of post-80% life. Here's a reminder of what it looks like. Statewide & international travel resume Nov. 1, so do the right thing, check in when out and about and sort your vaccination status on your phone. Summer's not far off.

More: https://t.co/xgCthpwIDH pic.twitter.com/lqazviFjYZ — Dom Perrottet (@Dom_Perrottet) October 17, 2021

Of course, these new freedoms in NSW are only available for people who are fully vaccinated. You should also still be checking in via the Service NSW app everywhere you go.

Now, if you excuse me, I’m going to be heading to the pub with the boys and using my new freedom to drunkenly stand around like a buffoon.