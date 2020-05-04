In case you missed it: adored minimalist brand Assembly Label has brought back its Choose What You Pay initiative to support those affected by COVID-19. A slew of goodies, including brand new styles, are up to 70 per cent off online.

The charity sale stretches across both men’s and women’s wear, and comes just as the cold’s about to set in hard. Think cosy sweaters and fleece pullovers, cable knit jumpers and bomber jackets. I’mla getting out my card as I type this, no joke. Who says WFH has to be all about the sweats life?

The sale is online only as Assembly Label has temporarily closed its doors to protect the safety and wellbeing of its staff and community.

So how does it work? If you choose to pay more for a product, Assembly Label will match the difference equally and donate it to the Australian Red Cross. So say I buy this Ribbed Roll Neck Knit (below) for its sale price of $90, but I add on another 10. Assembly Label will also donate 10 bucks, taking the total donation to 20 bucks. And so on and so forth.

My god, that looks like a warm hug. Not to mention, the label also offers free shipping across Australia.

The Red Cross has been supporting the particularly vulnerable amid the coronavirus pandemic. The organisation has been providing daily wellbeing calls and psychological first aid as well as emergency food and hygiene packages. If you prefer, you can donate directly to the Red Cross right here.

You can find Assembly Label’s Choose What You Pay sale live on the website right now.