Who doesn’t love a good birthday sale? The Iconic is doing a ridiculous 30% off for its ninth birthday, with brands like Assembly Label, Dazie, Nike, Birkenstock, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Superga, By Charlotte and more all coming in with some red hot discounts.

The sale kicks off today and lasts a full 10 days, so you don’t even have to spend hours tonight scrolling in a panicked state about finding *everything* you need. (Unless of course, your item is low in stock, in which case, WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?)

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been living in the same small rotation of stretchy pants, t-shirts and jumpers since the start of the lockdown. Don’t get me wrong! It’s a WFH vibe, but now that the weather is heating up and socialising is becoming a ~thing~, it might be time to put down the trackie dacks.

Here’s a few ideas if you’re looking for some inspo:

Did you know that Birkenstocks are one of the most popular item *ever* to be sold on The Iconic? It makes sense: truly normcore did us all a solid orthopaedic favour.

The Iconic released its nine most popular items over the last nine years, and the humble Birkenstock came in at number three. Second place went to these Vans Old School sneakers, and first place was the white and black Adidas Original Superstar kicks.

Some of the brands you can nab a 30% discount on include:

Adidas

Alias Mae

Alice McCall

All About Eve

Assembly Label

Auguste the Label

Bec + Bridge

Ben Sherman

Billini

Birkenstock

By Charlotte

C&M Camilla and Marc

C/MEO Collective

Converse

Cotton On

Dazie

Dickies

Double Oak Mills

Ena Pelly

Faithful the Brand

Hansen & Gretel

Jac + Jack

James | Smith

Jeffrey Campbell

Keepsake the Label

Lacoste

Levi’s

Lulu & Rose

Mara & Mine

Marc Jacobs

MINKPINK

Missguided

Nana Judy

Neuw

Nike

Nobody Demin

Nude Jeans

P.E Nation

Polo Ralph Lauren

Puma

R.M. Williams

Ray-Ban

Reliquia Jewellery

Rolla’s

Shevoke

Staple Superior

Steve Madden

Superga

The People Vs.

TNF

Tommy Hilfiger

Topshop

Windsor Smith

Vans

Get to it.

