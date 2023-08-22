Here’s Where You Can Watch The Tillies Next If Yr Feeling Sorrowful Now The World Cup Has Ended

After a month of glorious football and a history making turn from the Matildas, the FIFA Women’s World Cup has come to a close. And quite frankly I’m feeling like a big old sad sack as the dust settles on the greatest (?) week of my life.

Having rebranded as a die-hard soccer fan, my entire personality has become decidedly Tillies-centric. With every waking hour I refresh my feed to see if Mackenzie Arnold has posted something new on Instagram or I look into how much of an admin nightmare it would be to legally change my name to Mary Fowler. Would I regret that ‘Caitlin Foord‘ tattoo on my forehead? The musings go on and on until it’s bedtime, then I wake up and do it all again the next day.

If you’re finding yourself in a football funk like me, I’m here to tell you that there is a way forward with clear eyes and full hearts. If you’re committed to riding the Matilda Express, then jump aboard because there is plenty of more great football to see as this incredibly talented team looks set to take on the next challenge.

The beloved national women’s football team now have their sights set on the Olympic Games qualifying rounds. In a round-robin tournament, the Matildas will play against other national teams in the Asia qualifying group. The first match will kick off on October 26 at Perth’s HBF park in an Australia vs. Iran showdown. They’ll be vying for a spot at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 – let’s go queens!

I’m not saying that I’ll sell a kidney in order to secure tickets to the Olympics if the Tillies make it through but I’m also NOT not saying that – ya know?

Look, I hear you though, that’s another two months before the Olympic qualifiers and this itch needs to be scratched toot suite. So to satiate your voracious appetite for quality footy, the good news is there is plenty to go around in the meantime.

The English Women’s Super League kicks off on October 1 which means you can watch Sam Kerr (Chelsea F.C), Mary Fowler (Manchester City), Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham United), Caitlin Foord (Arsenal), Alanna Kennedy (Manchester City) and Steph Catley (Arsenal) when they return to their respective clubs.

Elsewhere over the ditch you can watch Hayley Raso playing for Real Madrid and Ellie Carpenter for Lyon when both seasons start back up again in September. Katrina Gorry, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Clare Polkinghorne will all be playing in the Swedish Damallsvenskan league later in August. They might be some ungodly hours but you’ll be able to tune into the action over on Optus Sport.

On home soil you’ll be able to go and watch Clare Hunt (Western Sydney Wanderers) and penalty goal icon Cortnee Vine (Sydney FC) when the new A-League season starts October 13. I truly encourage you to keep the good vibes going and head along to a game or two. It would be rude not to YTG for the rest of the year!

As the glory of a world cup that forever changed sport in this country burns bright, we now have so much to look forward to. More games, more ways to support women in sport and let’s face it, a rather nice and wholesome return to community spirit.

I’ll see you in the stands, I’ll see you on the couch watching our girls afar and I’ll see you in Brisbane when they erect that gorgeous statue. This is just the beginning.