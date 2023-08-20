Nikki Webster Surprised The Matildas W/ Their Unofficial Anthem ‘Strawberry Kisses’ Live On Stage

Nikki Webster, the songstress behind the Matildas’ unofficial anthem ‘Strawberry Kisses’, dropped into the team’s post-tournament fan event in Brisbane for a very wholesome surprise.

More than 5,000 people crammed into the city’s Riverstage to see our nation’s newest set of heroes, some of them wearing sunnies after a big night out, some of them not. Yeah the girls.

But little did the team know that their own hero would be dropping in to pay a visit and have a sing-song.

The Matildas, although visibly shocked at first, immediately warmed up with a few of them joining Nikki in the rendition of her iconique track.

It’s been well documented throughout the World Cup campaign that Webster’s 2001 hit single was the team’s ride or die when it came to pump-up tunes.

“I don’t know where that’s come from,” goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold said in an early-August press conference when asked how the earworm became the team’s unofficial anthem.

“Actually I think it’s Steph Catley‘s favourite song and now we’ve all jumped on the wagon.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk also put in an appearance at the event, but unfortunately didn’t sing a song.

“Today isn’t about the end of something but the start of something new,” the premier said.

The ceremonial appearance was primarily for fans to get up close and personal but also so the team could be presented with the “Keys to the City”, according to the event’s website.

Apparently we’re still doing that?

Captain and the boot behind that incredible semi-final goal, Sam Kerr offered her sincerest thanks to the fans for supporting the team through its World Cup journey.

“The fans did this. I mean, we would have played the World Cup with one person in the crowd so for you to pack the stadiums every game, it’s been a dream come true,” the striker said per The Weekend Australian.

“The fans outside our hotel, outside the stadium, sending messages, wearing the guernseys — we see everything, we appreciate everything.

“It’s been an emotional roller coaster for everyone, but it’s been the best four weeks of our lives.”

The Matildas lost their bronze medal match on Saturday 0-2 against a formidable Swedish team.

That’s it, I refuse to ever travel to Sweden … and that decision is totally not based on the fact I was already never going to visit on account of how bonkers expensive the country is.

