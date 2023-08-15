All The Giant Screens Around Aus Where You Can Catch The Matildas’ History-Making Semi-Final

Missed out on the FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-final tickets? Don’t fret ‘cos a bunch of venues will be holding viewings of the historic match, and it’ll make you feel like you’re there with the team.

Look, I’m not gonna lie to you, but I had more luck with these tickets than the Taylor Swift shitshow hell tickets, so I am one of the lucky few who will be supporting the girls at Stadium Australia on Wednesday night.

With the explosive amount of support the Tillies have received in the last couple of weeks, people are scrambling to find other ways to feed their FIFA Women’s World Cup fever.

I’ve seen a few posts on Facebook Marketplace begging for sweet tix to the semi-finals, but unfortunately, it seems like lucky Aussies (or England supporters) are clutching them tight.

So if you’re missing out on being there IRL, we’ve built a ‘yuge list of where you can watch the historic clash between the Matildas and the Lionesses, AKA England.

New South Wales

The New South Wales government announced that Sydney Football Stadium, AKA Allianz Stadium, and Western Sydney Stadium, AKA Commbank Stadium, will be open for those who want to catch the Tillies v Lionesses game.

Gates for both stadiums open at 6:30pm, and no tickets are required. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Fans can also catch the game at the FIFA Fan Festival, which is located at Sydney’s Tumbalong Park. Entry is also free, with a selection of food and drink available for purchase.

Victoria

Throughout the whole tournament, fans were able to catch the game at Melbourne’s Federation Square, and according to Fox Sports, Rod Laver Arena was also open for the historic quarter-final win.

Well, after the Matildas won that fuck-around penalty shoot-out that literally left me with only five puffs on my Ventolin inhaler, VIC Premier Dan Andrews announced that Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, AKA AAMI Park, would be a live site.

Just like NSW’s Sydney Football Stadium and Western Sydney Stadium, the event is not ticketed, but capacity is limited.

Western Australia

Western Australia Premier Roger Cook announced on Twitter that HBF Park will become a live site for the historic semi-final. Again, no tickets, just vibes.

South Australia

South Australians can now watch the ‘yuge match at Memorial Drive! South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas announced the news on Twitter, writing: “Memorial Drive is a fitting venue for such an occasion, and I look forward to seeing a big turnout to both of these fan sites on Wednesday night.”



The game is also available to watch at Festival Plaza, which is currently the FIFA Fan Festival for SA.

Queensland

It was recently announced that Riverstage will be available as a live site for tomorrow’s big game. The game will also be available at King George Square in Brisbane’s CBD.

You can also catch the game at South Bank FIFA Fan Festival.

“The Matildas have captured the hearts of Australia and I know all of Queensland is behind them as they head into Wednesday’s semi-final,” Acting Premier Steven Miles said.

“We want as many people as possible to cheer on the Tillies, which is why the Lord Mayor and I worked together to open up Riverstage as a screening location.”

Northern Territory

According to Nothern Territory News, The Darwin Waterfront will be hosting the nail-biting semi-final match. It is also reported that Darwin Festival will be adjusting its Wednesday program to show the Tillies v Lionesses.

Australian Capital Territory

People living it up in the ACT can catch the Tillies’ semi-final clash at Garema Place. The ACT Government website mentioned that seating will be limited, but fans can bring their own. Alcohol is also not permitted.

If you’re all bundled up at home, away from the bitter cold, you can catch the game on Channel 7, 7plus or Optus Sport.

As a girlie who is obsessed with soccer and used to play as a teen, it makes my heart fucking SING that people are truly embracing the beautiful game and the fantastic women who are ripping the pitch to shreds.

With all these extra spaces opening up, I really hope that more attention is brought to our female athletes as well as the beautiful game of soccer.

GO TILLIES! GO GIRLIES GO!

