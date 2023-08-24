Here’s How You Can Vote For Sam Kerr To Win Goal Of The Tournament For That Iconic Screamer

The FIFA Women’s World Cup may be all done and dusted but we will always have the memories to keep us warm at night while we violently sob, lamenting arguably the greatest month of sporting fanfare in this country.

In a little sweetener to ease our aching hearts, Matildas captain Sam Kerr has been nominated for the coveted Goal of the Tournament award for her screamer against England in the semi-final.

It is probably etched in your mind’s eye but here’s a little reminder of the absolute masterclass in striking.

A thing of pure, unadulterated beauty, my friends.

So, if you’d like to help our Sammy K take home a prize that would be the cherry on top of a brilliant World Cup head here to vote.

This would be a huge coop for Kerr who is going from strength to strength after wrapping up the tournament in Sydney which indelibly changed the trajectory of women’s sport in Australia. Rather than cooling her boots, yesterday the 29-year-old made a major announcement with the launch of Sam Kerr Football.

The initiative is aimed at young girls and boys aged three to 14 who are keen on learning about soccer from one of the world’s greats. The academy will kick off in 2024 with plans to set up franchises across the country to inspire the next generation of Matilda’s and Socceroo’s stars. If you’re keen on getting involved registration is now open here.

On the big announcement, Kerr spoke to the driving force behind wanting to launch her own academy.

“Growing up, there weren’t opportunities for me to develop my game in a way that allowed me to be my best,” Kerr said.

“It wasn’t until I turned pro that I learnt things like how to nourish my body to perform at my best or how to manage my mental wellbeing. My hope is that delivering a comprehensive program that is more than just skill development will give young players the best chance to live out their potential as a player.”

The academy program will be developed by Kerr herself with support from local staff and coaches.

As Kerr heads back to the UK to begin her new season playing for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League we bid her farewell with a heavy heart and a glint in our eyes knowing she has done and will continue to change the culture in this country forevermore.

Thanks, Sammy. You’re a bloody legend.