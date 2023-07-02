Dang: Nick Kyrgios Has Withdrawn From Wimbledon 2023 Ahead Of His First Match

Nick Kyrgios has announced he will be bowing out of Wimbledon 2023 just one day ahead of his first game in the tournament. Bugger.

“I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year,” the 28-year-old revealed in his Instagram Stories this morning.

As fans of the sport will know, Kyrgios has been having a shocker when it comes to injuries.

“During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist,” he explained.

“I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.

“I’ll be back and as always, I appreciate the support from all my fans.”

Wimbledon confirmed the announcement on their own social media channels, saying it was “sorry” to hear the news. “Wishing you a swift recovery and return to our courts,” the post read.

Sorry to hear your news @NickKyrgios – wishing you a swift recovery and hope to see you back on our courts next year 🙏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/R0zl7i74Bd — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2023

Kyrgios made it to the men’s final against Novak Djokovic at last year’s Wimbledon grand slam. While the Serbian took home the title in four sets, it was an epic achievement for Kyrgios.



That being said, Kyrgios hasn’t had the best luck with his physical health since then, taking seven months off with a knee injury. When he returned to the court in Stuttgart and was beaten by China’s Yibing Wu, he took to Twitter to request patience from his fans.

“It’s a process to get back to where I was. I know it’s hard for you to see me perform like today, but I need more time and hopefully can get back to where I was.”

Be patient with me my fans please…. It’s a process to get back to where I was. I know it’s hard for you to see me perform like today, but I need more time and hopefully can get back to where I was. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 13, 2023

Kyrgios’ spot will now be taken by Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan in the grand slam, kicking off Monday night from 8pm (AEST).

Alex de Minaur is Australia’s top-seeded player in the tournament. I, like Wimbledon’s social media team, am wishing Kyrgios a swift recovery. But health always comes first!

Image: Tim Clayton – Corbis/ Getty



