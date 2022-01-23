Nick Kyrgios, who plays doubles with fellow Australian and Adelaide International Champion Thanasi Kokkinakis had just completed a walloping of the Croatian’s Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić. The Croatians also just happen to be the world’s top-ranked doubles team.

This huge victory for our Aussie boys ended in straight sets 6-7 6-3 with Kyrgios and Kokkinakis progressing to the third round of the Australian Open doubles tournament.

Kyrgios was keen to inform the world as to the number of people who packed into the stadium for the game. Normally, singles matches are the big drawcard but since Kyrgios and Kokkinakis are both knocked out of the singles bracket, Aussie spectators have welcomed the opportunity to see two of the countrymen for the price of one.

FULL PACKED STADIUM FOR A DOUBLES MATCH 7000 people. WHAT DONT YOU UNDERSTAND?!?!?!? GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT ???????????????????????????? — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 22, 2022

However, not everyone was celebrating as Kyrgios revealed on Twitter after the match.

Just letting you know after yesterday’s chop fest in doubles my opponents coach and trainer proceeded to threaten to fight in the players gym ???????? tennis is a soft soft sport @TKokkinakis all because I moved and hit them with a tennis ball ???????? — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 21, 2022

In the Tweet which was punctuated by a boat-load of emojis, Kyrgios absolutely flamed the actions of the Croatians’ coach:

“Just letting you know after yesterday’s chop fest in doubles my opponents (sic) coach and trainer proceeded to threaten to fight in the players gym … tennis is a soft soft sport @TKokkinakis all because I moved and hit them with a tennis ball.”

Someone who knew their way around a switchboard then managed to locate the security footage of the alleged incident involving Kyrgios. The Channel 9 tennis commentary team then broadcast and chatted about in the following TV segment.

Things got HEATED in the locker room after Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis' doubles win ???? Grothy got the inside word ????️#AusOpen – Live on Channel 9 and 9Now pic.twitter.com/iD26iHnUW1 — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 21, 2022

But the drama didn’t end there. This morning on Channel 9’s Today, Tennis Australia bossman Craig Tiley confirmed that an investigation is now being conducted into the altercation. Big yikes!

Regardless of the off-court antics, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis will play their third-round match today at 4pm against Ecuadorian Gonzalo Escobar and Uruguayan Ariel Behar.