Remember back in January when Thanasi Kokkinakis wore a pair of $40 Cotton On shorts on his path to Australian Open glory? Well, Cotton On has just announced its first-ever athlete sponsorship and it is none other than the budget boss himself.

Hot off the press, Kokkinakis will be stocking his wardrobe with clothes from the Aussie brand starting today, babayyy!

“I am thrilled to be partnering with one of Australia’s most iconic brands, Cotton On,” said Kokkinakis.

“I have been a big fan of their active range and have been wearing their shorts for some time now.

“I feel a natural connection with the brand and am looking forward to working with the team.”

We shouldn’t even be surprised though.

Ol’ mate Thanasi Kokkinakis is no stranger to buying his tournament outfit from the local shopping centre.

Just last year, he announced during a press conference that his all-black tees were courtesy of the ~iconic~ Kmart men’s range.

“It’s a Kmart special. I went to Chadstone, bought some $6 tees and went to work,” he said.

“I just felt comfortable in it. I tried to order some more online, but they got cancelled, and they didn’t make it through to South Yarra.”

Kokkinakis is currently gearing up for the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament.

The Kokk (as he is affectionally known) is competing in the singles draw as well as the doubles with his partner in crime Kyrgios.

Petition to get his doubles partner Nick Kyrgios a sponsorship from Kmart? I’d sign.

According to the official Cotton On press release, “Thanasi will take the court at Wimbledon in an all-white Cotton On kit, including the bestselling Active Tech Shorts that were featured in his win at the 2022 Australian Open.”

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it eh?

Just don’t get Wimbledon grass stains on those nice white shorts, young man!