Boomers Are Flipping Their Lids At The ABC After A Cheeky Tweet Roasted John Howard At The Cricket

Lord help us, the humourless boomers are at it again. This time, in an attempt to avenge exhumed corpse, John Howard, from online ridicule. Here’s the tea.

On Friday evening Australian time, the Twitter account for ABC Sport posted a photo of the former Prime Minister watching The Ashes at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London where Australia are currently facing off against England in the test cricket.

Howard could be seen clapping his hands and wagging his tongue next to Ange Postecoglou, the former coach of the Socceroos.

Postecoglou led the team to an Asian Cup win in 2015 and qualification for the 2018 World Cup. He is, by any standard, an Aussie sporting hero.

The administrator of the ABC Sport Twitter account, who clearly felt a little cheekier than usual that day (which we love) decided to caption the photo in a mildly spicy way, much to the chagrin of conservative taxpayers everywhere.

“One of the country’s most inspiring and successful leaders, and a former politician watching the cricket at Lord’s,” the Tweet read.

BITTA FUN?

We love an oxford comma.

Clearly not fun for some people though.

The Tweet was met by a trove of disaffected Liberal voters who’d love nothing more than a return to the good old days.

You know, the types who complain that you “can’t say anything anymore” but seem to magically transform into snowflakes when the butt of the joke is one of their free-market heroes?

Yeah, those people.

“Fixed it for you. ‘One of the country’s longest-serving Prime Ministers John Howard with his wife Janette, alongside one of our soccer coaching greats watching the cricket at Lord’s.’” wrote one Howard super fan.

“Time you actually learned something. John Howard was successful when voted in as our pm. It may of (sic) been a bit before time,” penned another.

“I think someone’s getting the sack in the morning, but it was well worth it. Thank you,” added a third, vastly more enlightened commenter.

Slay.

We must protect the ABC at all costs.

More specifically, we must protect the admin of the ABC Sport Twitter account at all costs.